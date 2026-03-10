Bills Miss Out On Perfect Free-Agent Target, Must Turn to Other Linebacker Options

An ideal free-agent target for the Buffalo Bills is headed elsewhere, as former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders.

Chenal was linked to the Bills heading into free agency, as he previously played for new Buffalo defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard while playing at the University of Wisconsin. The 25-year-old’s deal with Washington is for three years and worth $24.75 million, according to Jordan Schultz.

It’s been a sluggish start to the NFL’s legal tampering period for the Bills, and watching Chenal head for another team has left Bills fans restless.

Fan reaction

Beyond his connection with Leonhard, the former Chiefs LB has been a productive piece for the Kansas City defense since the team drafted him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Over his four seasons with the Chiefs, he appeared in 65 games, including 44 starts, recording 218 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

The Bills have signed cornerback Dee Alford and backup quarterback Kyle Allen, along with bringing back center Connor McGovern and punter Mitch Wishnowsky. With that said, Buffalo has remained quiet on the eve of the official start of free agency while other AFC contenders have made significant additions, leaving the fan base ready to pounce if the team doesn’t come through with a splash before things are all said and done.

Sights set on Hendrickson

With Chenal off the board, much of the attention regarding the Bills’ free agent frenzy will turn to pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, as the team has reportedly “reached out” to the former Pro Bowler. Hendrickson was seeking over $30M at the start of the legal tampering period, but reports indicate that his market has cooled off with the official start of the league year set for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

There are also a few other available options at the linebacker position, including recently-released Dre Greenlaw, who spent last season with the Denver Broncos. Greenlaw was with the San Francisco 49ers for the previous six seasons. He has earned 63 starts and recorded 498 tackles throughout his seven-year career.

The Bills are still over the salary cap despite implementing various cap-saving measures over the past several days. However, there are still levers they can pull to gain cap compliance by the opening of free agency. We’ll see what the remainder of the week holds as many await Buffalo’s next move.