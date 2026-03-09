Two-Time Super Bowl Champion One Free Agent Bills Must Sign for Jim Leonhard

The Buffalo Bills' defensive scheme change will ultimately require multiple personnel changes along the way.

With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard expected to deploy four linebackers in base formation, the Bills will have to make additions at the position.

Currently, Dorian Williams, Joe Andreessen and Terrel Bernard are the lone linebackers from last year's 53-man roster who remain under contract with the Bills. Veterans Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are set to become unrestricted free agents.

When Buffalo evaluates the linebacker market this week, the attention should turn toward Leo Chenal. The former Kansas City Chiefs' third-round draft pick, who was not an every down player over the course of his rookie contract, projects as a system fit for Leonhard's defense.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"If we think this guy, as a linebacker, is a piece that can help us. He's got the intelligence that you're referring to. He's a DNA fit. If he fits what we're looking for in this defense, then, yes, we'd do that," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane last month. "We're looking at where is the depth of the draft versus where is the depth of free agency."

With his average annual value estimated at $4.6 million by Spotrac, Chenal presents good value for the salary cap-strapped Bills.

'Top 50' Free Agent

Sports Illustrated ranked Chenal, a two-time Super Bowl champion, at No. 44 overall amongst pending free agents last week, projecting the linebacker to land a contract around three years for $25 million. As expected, the Bills were listed as a potential landing spot along with the Chicago Bears.

"Chenal is an intriguing player. He’s an athletic linebacker who can cover, but he only played at least 50% of the defensive snaps once in Kansas City. The Chiefs could hope to re-sign Chenal and have him replace Drue Tranquill, but it won’t be cheap. He projects as a potential three-down linebacker with the ability to run with backs and tight ends." — Matthew Verderame

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Why Chenal makes sense

Chenal's most attractive characteristic is arguably his familiarity with Leonhard. He played 29 games over three seasons for Wisconsin, where Leonhard served as defensive coordinator from 2017 through 2022.

In 2021, Chenal was named the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year. That season, he logged 18.5 tackles-for-loss over 11 games. En-route to AFCA All-America First Team honors, Chenal averaged 10.5 tackles per game to rank amongst the National Top 10.

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) during their game Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. | Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the Chiefs drafted him at No. 103 overall in 2022, Chenal went on to play 65 regular season games, including 44 starts. He averaged 54.5 tackles and 397 defensive snaps per season.

The 25-year-old Chenal played in three consecutive Super Bowls for the Chiefs, totaling 16 tackles over the three games. He sacked Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII, contributing to a 35-32 win.

Chenal's experience with Leonhard should only help the first-time NFL defensive coordinator implement a new philosophy.