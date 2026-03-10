Bills Showing Interest in Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson

The Buffalo Bills made a couple of moves during the first day of legal tampering, but they could be interested in doing more.

On Monday, they came to terms with cornerback Dee Alford, who spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. They also signed quarterback Kyle Allen to replace Mitchell Trubisky. Allen spent 2023 with the Bills, giving them a player they already know well.

On Tuesday, it was reported that they have their eyes on one of the biggest targets in free agency. According to Ryan Talbot, the Bills have reached out to pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Per source, the #Bills have reached out on pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. Plenty of other teams in the mix as well.@DraftDiamonds the first to report Buffalo’s interest.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/BAqqLEBWVA — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) March 10, 2026

Hendrickson spent the past five seasons playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and has been one of the most productive pass-rushers in the league. He played in just seven games in 2025 before needing core muscle surgery, which ended his season early.

In those seven games, Hendrickson had 16 tackles and four sacks. He recorded 17.5 in both 2023 and 2024, leading the in NFL 2024. Before his injury, Hendrickson was the subject of trade rumors after he and the Bengals were unable to come to terms on a long-term extension.

Is Trey Hendrickson's injury a reason for concern?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates as time winds down against the Cleveland Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson was expected to have a big market once he hit free agency, but so far, teams have been reluctant to hand out a massive deal. With other defensive ends getting paid, it seems as though the surgery might have caused some concern.

That said, there are multiple teams that are showing interest, and as is the case with the Bills, they're likely waiting for his asking price to come down.

Buffalo isn't strapped with cap space, but if they could find a way to bring in Hendrickson, it would be a huge addition for their defense.

Other EDGE possibilities Bills should consider

Bills DEs Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa head for the practice field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Bills don't land Hendrickson, they could still turn to a few other options. That includes re-signing either A.J. Epenesa or Joey Bosa.

Epenesa spent the past six seasons with the Bills and has been a valuable rotational rusher. He played in 2025 on a one-year deal and recorded 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Bosa was signed in the offseason after spending nine years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He recorded five sacks and led the NFL with five forced fumbles.