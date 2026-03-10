Bills Get More Than a Cornerback With Dee Alford Addition

During the first day of the legal tampering period, the Buffalo Bills came to terms with two outside free agents. First, it was cornerback Dee Alford, who spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

They also came to terms with quarterback Kyle Allen, who was the backup to Josh Allen in 2023. He replaces Mitchell Trubisky, who is going to rejoin Brian Daboll with the Tennessee Titans.

While neither deal on Monday would be considered a big move, the Bills did add a playmaker in Alford. He's a developing player who just had the best season of his career, recording 67 tackles, 13 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

In Buffalo, he's expected to man the slot position, which was recently vacated when Taron Johnson was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. That's not the only way that Alford can help his new team.

New Buffalo Bills CB Dee Alford brings value on special teams

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford runs a punt back for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In addition to his work on the base defense, Alford can help on special teams. Throughout his career, he's proven he can help as a punt returner as well as on kickoffs.

2023 was the season he was used most on special teams, recording 160 yards on 20 punt returns and 13 yards on two kick returns. He wasn't used in either role in 2024 and had just one kick return 21 yards in 2025. While he has yet to pick up a touchdown in the regular season, he had an impressive 79-yard punt return for a score against the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 preseason.

Did I mention he can also do this… pic.twitter.com/f7hVza7De5 — Dave Myers BIB (@DaveMyersBIB) March 9, 2026

Bills can use a spark on punt returns

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir returns a punt during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo had one of the best kick returners in the NFL last season in Ray Davis. The second-year running back had 943 yards and a touchdown on 31 returns, while averaging a league-high 30.4 yards per return.

On punts, they averaged 6.5 yards per return with Khalil Shakir serving as their best returner. It would be ideal to keep from wearing Shakir down on punts, considering how often he's targeted in the passing game. It would also be worth seeing if Alford can give them a spark here to help improve this area of special teams.

If he can wind up doing that, it would make his addition look even better.