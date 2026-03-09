Grading the Bills Reported Deal With Cornerback Dee Alford

Monday marked the first day of legal tampering for 2026 NFL free agency, and the Buffalo Bills were one of the teams making calls.

The first agreement they made was with former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford. His deal, reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, is for three years for up to $21 million with $10.12M guaranteed.

Buffalo filled a great need by signing Alford, giving them a starting cornerback to play opposite Maxwell Hairston. The Bills' first-round pick showed flashes as a rookie, but was slowed by injuries. If healthy, he can be a solid option on one side, with the veteran Alford on the other.

Buffalo Bills instant grade on Dee Alford move

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Alford was undrafted out of Tusculum in 2020 and began his professional career in the CFL. Following two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Alford signed with the Falcons in 2022.

He became a fixture in their defense, appearing in 64 games with 23 starts. He had 216 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 37 pass deflections, and four interceptions. Three of those interceptions were in 2025, including one against Josh Allen and the Bills.

His addition gives Buffalo some much-needed experience, while also giving them a durable defender who can play in the slot. During his four years in Atlanta, Alford appeared in 16 games each season. They also didn't break the bank despite landing a competent replacement for Taron Johnson.

Grade: B

What needs remain for the Bills following Alford addition?

Brandon Beane, general manager of the Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After coming to terms with Alford, the Bills can turn their attention to their remaining needs. The primary concern is pass rusher, with both Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa entering free agency.

With Greg Rousseau still under contract, the Bills don't need to break the bank for a big name. Instead, they could look to bring Epenesa back, or look for a similar-priced free agent. This is also a position to watch in the 2026 NFL draft, especially since this class is strong on the edge.

Linebacker is another concern that should be addressed. With Jim Leonhard favoring a 3-4, the Bills could use help at inside linebacker.

Another possible spot for them to target in free agency is safety, with Taylor Rapp being released recently. They have one starter they trust in Cole Bishop, but still need someone to play opposite him.

