Bills Polarizing Veteran Suddenly May Be at Risk of Being Cut Before 2026 Season

Damar Hamlin has become one of the most polarizing players on the Buffalo Bills’ roster over the past several seasons.

A devastating injury, followed by a career resurgence, the impact of which has been debated by Bills fans, Hamlin’s time in Buffalo has been a roller coaster. It appeared his Bills tenure may have been over to begin the offseason, as he hit free agency with uncertainty as to whether the team would push to bring him back.

Despite initial questions regarding his future, Buffalo elected to re-sign Hamlin to a one-year, $2 million contract to keep him with the team. With that said, there is no guarantee he will stick on the roster entering the regular season, as other moves made by the team, particularly bringing in one of its 10 rookies, have suddenly placed Hamlin in danger of being cut before the start of the 2026 season.

Bills drafted Jalon Kilgore in fifth round

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

While the free-agent signing of C.J. Gardner-Johnson likely pointed to the former Super Bowl champion taking over as one of the team’s starting safeties opposite Cole Bishop, there remained a need for the Bills to find another player or two to slot in as backups at the position. It initially appeared as if that was the purpose of the team welcoming Hamlin back into the fold, but the Bills later selected South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore with the 167th overall pick in the fifth round, which will make matters more difficult for Hamlin in his quest to lock down a roster spot.

Not only is Kilgore seven years younger than Hamlin, but his upside is much higher than the Bills’ 2021 sixth-round pick. Kilgore has recorded seven interceptions over the past two seasons with the Gamecocks while serving as a versatile chess piece for his team’s secondary. In 2025, Kilgore played 497 defensive snaps at slot cornerback and 157 as a box safety.

Bills general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane has already stated that Kilgore will begin his career as a safety, creating an increasingly uphill battle for Hamlin.

Other backup options

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Along with Gardner-Johnson, Kilgore and Hamlin in the back end, the Bills also signed free agent Geno Stone, who is the top candidate to slot in beneath Gardner-Johnson on the Bills’ depth chart. Stone’s past ball production has been impressive, recording 13 interceptions over the past three years, including seven INTs in 2023. Comparatively, Hamlin has just two interceptions over his five seasons in Buffalo.

Additionally, the Bills also have 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock in tow. Hancock has started the offseason dealing with a shoulder injury that required surgery, but he could be a factor in the fight for a roster spot come training camp time. Hancock wasn’t much of a factor during his rookie season, but with his remaining upside higher than that of a 28-year-old Hamlin, he is a prime candidate to overtake the veteran before the season kicks off in September.

A fan favorite for many, and for others a player who has overstayed his welcome, Hamlin could soon see his career in Buffalo come to a close.