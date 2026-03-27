Why Bills Re-Signed Damar Hamlin after Adding Two Starting Safeties

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed a former starter, further bolstering the defensive backfield.

The Bills announced safety Damar Hamlin's return on a one-year contract on Friday, one day after introducing a trio of offensive signings.

While the Bills clearly valued their 2021 sixth-round draft pick, it seemed as if the new coaching staff was ready to move on from Hamlin when Buffalo signed free agent safeties Geno Stone and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Apparently, the idea of adding another battle-tested commodity to the mix hit home with Bills' brass, especially considering the low financial cost. Hamlin, who played for $2 million in 2025 (per Spotrac), is likely not making much more than the veteran minimum.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC defensive back Damar Hamlin during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old Hamlin joins Stone, Gardner-Johnson and presumed starter Cole Bishop to comprise the team's current stable of safeties. It's worth noting that 2025 fifth-round draft pick Jordan Hancock, who was used primarily at safety as a rookie, is listed as a defensive back. Bills' new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard may be envisioning a different role for Hancock.

Competition and depth

Regardless of who wins the two starting safety positions, Hamlin's addition guarantees the Bills will have two second-stringers with starting experience. That level of depth likely excites Leonhard, who spent 10 seasons as a NFL safety.

While Buffalo has seemingly settled on Bishop as a foundational piece, the other starting spot is vacant. One would think Gardner-Johnson is the early favorite, but his versatility may make him more valuable elsewhere in the defensive backfield.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second quarter in a 2025 AFC divisional round game | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Having made 36 consecutive starts before arriving in Orchard Park, Stone is a viable option, too. Hamlin, who made 14 starts in 2024, means the Bills can host legitimate competition for the job throughout the summer.

Additionally, Hamlin is likely an inspiration to the locker room. Returning to live game action only nine months after suffering cardiac arrest on the field, the national heart health advocate is the ultimate symbol of resiliency.

Special teams matter

Not only does Hamlin have 27 career starts as a safety, he's shown the ability to contribute on special teams.

While a pectoral injury severely limited him in 2025, Hamlin logged more reps on special teams than on defense during five regular season appearances.

Experience, intangibles and the ability to contribute in multiple phases of the game make Hamlin a good value signing for the roster.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins punter Jake Bailey (16) kicks a field goal against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —