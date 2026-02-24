Bills Restructure Spencer Brown's Contract to Save Millions Before Free Agency

The offseason is in its infancy, with the new league year set to open on Mar. 11, but the Buffalo Bills have wasted no time preparing for 2026.

On Tuesday, Brandon Beane revealed that the Bills have restructured Spencer Brown’s contract as a measure to open salary cap space.

“We’ve actually restructured Spencer Brown, so we will get some money back with Spencer,” said Beane on One Bills Live.

He added later while addressing the general media, “It saves us a little over $10 million with the cap conversion with Spencer. I want to say [10.4 million].”

Where they sit

Brown was set to count $19.3 million against the cap for 2026, which the Bills entered the offseason $10 million over, per Spotrac. The Bills will have to make other moves to gain financial viability with free agency set to open in a few weeks.

“Listen, we know we have to get under the cap,” said Beane. “We know we have X number of days to do that, and there’s different ways to do it.”

Beane says he is uncertain about where the Bills stand salary-cap-wise at this point.

“The final number of the cap, I don’t know that now,” added Beane.

Key contributor

Brown has been a stalwart along the Bills’ offensive line the past few seasons, which helped him earn a four-year, $72M contract with the Bills in 2024. The 27-year-old has allowed five sacks and nine quarterback hurries over the past two seasons combined, recording a pass-blocking efficiency of over 96% in both seasons, per Pro Football Focus.

The five-year pro has performed exceptionally well opposite fellow veteran tackle Dion Dawkins, providing the team with as quality a bookend duo as there is in the NFL. Josh Allen was sacked a career high 40 times during the 2025 season, but many of them were due to his reckless decision-making in the pocket.

“We’re looking at every single avenue here,” said Beane as far as the Bills’ effort to get under the cap. “But we’re also, we have a new staff, so we’re trying to make sure we're thinking of everything and not just rushing to decisions.”

Beane began his availability with the general media at about 1:30 p.m., while head coach Joe Brady followed him at the microphone. Player workouts at the combine begin on Thursday.