Bills' Controversial Interception vs. Broncos Wasn't a Catch, Insists NFL Executive

Was it a catch?

Josh Allen’s controversial interception in overtime of the Buffalo Bills’ divisional round defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos was ruled correctly, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, insisted.

Vincent, who happens to be a former Bills safety, recently spoke about calls made during this past season that the league would like to have back. However, Brandin Cooks’ failure to complete a catch against the Broncos, leading to Denver’s Ja’Quan McMillian’s interception, is not one the NFL believes officials got wrong.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His comments

According to longtime reporter Mark Maske, Vincent said there were five instances during the 2025 campaign in which the NFL “would like a do-over” on its use of replay when determining the ruling of a catch or no catch. Vincent specifically cited one example: a touchdown reception made by Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a critical Week 14 matchup.

With that said, he made sure to point out that the ruling made on McMillian’s interception against the Bills was sound.

“The officials and the replay review got the call correct on the key interception ruling in overtime during the Bills-Broncos playoff game in Denver, Vincent said,” wrote Maske.

The play

McMillian’s crucial takeaway came on a third-and-11 with 7 minutes 46 seconds remaining in overtime of the playoff matchup, giving the ball back to the Broncos at the Broncos’ 20-yard line. Just over three minutes later, Denver kicker Wil Lutz split the uprights with a game-winning 23-yard field goal to give his team the win and send the Broncos to the AFC championship game.

The play led to much controversy that has lingered a month later, as Cooks went up, got two hands on the ball, only to have it ripped away by the Denver defender as the two went to the ground. Many Bills fans thought it was a catch. Most Broncos fans believed it was called correctly as an interception.

Even Bills owner Terry Pegula and new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who coached with the Broncos in 2025, chimed in.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian rips the ball out of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ arms and the ruling was it was Denver’s ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based on Vincent’s comments, the NFL is siding with the Denver faithful on this one and sticking to its guns, insisting its officiating crew was on point with its game-changing determination.

That won’t sit well with Bills fans, many of whom believe a blown call ripped away a chance at a potential trip to the Super Bowl.