Buffalo Bills Make Major Dalton Kincaid Contract Decision at NFL Combine

Entering the offseason, one of the most important choices the Buffalo Bills would have to make was regarding Dalton Kincaid’s contract.

Brandon Beane announced the Bills’ decision while at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, stating the team will exercise the tight end’s fifth-year option.

“At the right time, we’ll knock that out sometime this spring,” said Beane while speaking on One Bills Live.

He added, “The production that our offense has with him on the field, I think I figured it up this season, it was like 7.1 points more [during] the games he started versus the five that he missed. So, sometimes — that’s not always in production. I don’t remember the production of every game. Just him being out there, the assets that he brings, the dimension he has to defend.”

Kincaid will make $8.75 million on his fifth-year option, per Spotrac.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Injury prone

Kincaid’s production cannot be questioned, as he was the Bills’ most efficient pass catcher during the 2025 campaign. His receiving EPA of +38.5 was 14th-best in the league, per Next Gen Stats, while his average yards per reception (14.6) was first among Buffalo pass catchers who recorded over 15 receptions.

The trouble with the former first-round pick since he entered the league has been his durability. The fourth-year pro appeared in just 13 games during the 2024 season and followed that up with just 12 games played in 2025. A problematic knee injury has hampered him throughout the past two seasons.

Beane says the team’s primary goal for the 26-year-old tight end next season will be to remain on the field.

“Our No. 1 thing with Dalton is to see if we can get him in a healthier fashion this year so that we don’t have to A. miss games and then, B., limit how much he’s playing. And he’s been very intentional about that as well.”

Beane added, “But yes, at some point, we will definitely pick up his fifth year.”

Other news

In other news from the start of the week at the combine, Beane also announced that the Bills had restructured the contract of right tackle Spencer Brown to create $10.4 million in salary cap space.

“Listen, we know we have to get under the cap,” said Beane. “We know we have X number of days to do that, and there’sdifferent ways to do it.”