Bills Should Target Veteran Trade Candidate to Help Jim Leonhard's Defense

From the outside looking in, it appears the Buffalo Bills could still use a big-bodied defensive tackle to round out their rotation up front entering the 2026 season, and Cincinnati Bengals veteran T.J. Slaton Jr. could fill that apparent void.

Slaton Jr. remains under contract with Cincinnati, although his presence on the team’s roster may have been rendered less critical given a few of the moves the team has made this offseason. As Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pointed out earlier this offseason, the Bengals signed free agent Jonathan Allen and swung a trade for Dexter Lawrence II.

Now, with Slaton Jr. being pushed further down the depth chart, the Bengals may be interested in unloading the five-year vet, who measures 6-foot-5, 340 pounds.

Slaton Jr. is an adequate option

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle T.J. Slaton Jr. smiles on the bench against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Knox’s projected trade value for Slaton Jr. is a 2027 fifth-round pick, which may be a bit rich for a redundant player on Cincinnati’s roster. However, if Buffalo could entice the Bengals into making the move for a sixth- or seventh-round pick, that would provide greater value in a potential deal.

The Bills have already added athletic, pass-rushing DT Zane Durant in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. By bringing in Slaton Jr., they would welcome a space-eater to their group of interior defensive linemen.

Slaton Jr. isn’t a surefire answer to Buffalo’s run defense problems, but his 35 solo tackles against the run in 2025 ranked 17th among 134 players at his position, per PFF. He finished the year with 20 stops, ranking 44th, and added three sacks. The 28-year-old would be an upgrade over former Bills DT DaQuan Jones, who is 34 years old and remains a free agent.

Taking a look at the Bills’ depth chart

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Landon Jackson (94) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Above Durant on the Bills’ depth chart are a few names expected to be at the forefront of the team’s rotation in the defensive trenches. Ed Oliver returns following an injury-plagued season, second-year pros Deone Walker, T.J. Sanders and Landon Jackson are also back in tow for 2026, as is 2024 third-round pick DeWayne Carter, whose 2025 season ended before it began due to an Achilles injury.

Buffalo is also carrying a few others, namely Phidarian Mathis and Zion Logue, each of whom played a limited role for the team a season ago. However, the Bills could benefit from an injection of veteran savvy at defensive tackle, and Slaton Jr. may be the man for the job.