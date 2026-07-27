Ed Oliver Among Three Bills X-Factors for NFL Preseason

The Buffalo Bills start training camp on Wednesday, July 29, and several players are hoping to start strong in their effort to propel the team to a successful season in 2026.

Among them is Ed Oliver, who is coming off an injury-plagued campaign during which he appeared in just three regular season games. The veteran defensive tackle produced when he was healthy last year, when he played just 103 defensive snaps but recorded a career-high 13.7% quarterback pressure rate, according to Next Gen Stats.

Oliver has been relatively durable throughout his career but some injury concerns have popped up the past couple of seasons. He is 28 years old and this is a critical season for him to prove he can stay healthy and make a significant impact for Buffalo’s defensive line, which is entering a make-or-break campaign under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson will have to gel with Cole Bishop

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more significant personnel changes set to impact the Bills’ defense is C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s free-agent addition. He will start training camp as Cole Bishop’s running mate at the safety position and it will be interesting to see how the two fit in alongside one another.

Gardner-Johnson has played with four teams over the last three seasons, which has led to some questions regarding his fit within the locker room. With that said, he has been productive everywhere he’s played, so he has a history of fitting in on the field and doing so quickly upon his arrival.

My question with Gardner-Johnson is if his personality will suit the Bills’ well-established culture, which starts at the top with Josh Allen. When adversity hits, I want to see how Gardner-Johnson reacts before truly trusting him to be a positive presence for this team.

Phidarian Mathis could alter the conversation at defensive tackle

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (72) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding the Bills’ defensive line in recent years, but one player who has largely flown under the radar is Phidarian Mathis. The fifth-year pro played in six games for the Bills last season and will have a chance to rise in the ranks and make the opening-day 53-man roster over a few other options.

Mathis was solid when on the field for the Buffalo defense a year ago, recording 10 defensive stops, which was one fewer than the Bills’ 2025 second-round pick TJ Sanders despite Mathis playing 116 defensive snaps to Sanders’ 288, according to Next Gen Stats.

Sanders won’t be his primary competition for a jersey, as DeWayne Carter is likely the player standing in Mathis’ way of earning a roster spot. That makes Mathis’ path to cracking the depth chart even more likely in my opinion, as Carter inspires little confidence entering his third professional season.

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