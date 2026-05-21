One Free Agent Who Can Still Fix Buffalo Bills' Nose Tackle Issue After OTAs

If the Buffalo Bills are still looking for a player to help fill the nose tackle role for the upcoming season, Daniel Ekuale may be their man.

The seven-year pro is nowhere near the star-level player many fans were hoping the team would pursue in free agency. Still, Ekuale is plenty experienced and is two years removed from a career year.

With the Bills forgoing an addition at the position in the draft and thus far in free agency, time is running out for Buffalo to bring a player in to potentially bolster its run-stuffing efforts. Deone Walker and DeWayne Carter are the current leading candidates to slot in at the center of Buffalo’s defensive line, but that likely won’t be enough if the Bills hope to improve upon the lackluster results in defending opposing rushing attacks they experienced a year ago.

Enter Ekuale, who is 32 years old and still capable of making an impact for an NFL defense in a reserve role.

Two years ago, Ekuale produced well

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice at Carton House. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder sustained a season-ending ACL injury and was later suspended for five games due to PED use. His suspension was lifted late in the regular season, and he subsequently hit free agency this past March.

Prior to the injury, the seven-year veteran didn’t experience his most productive season, playing just 14% of the Steelers’ defensive snaps while producing just six tackles and one quarterback hit. However, the year before, Ekuale was a major force on his former team the New England Patriots’ defensive line.

In a career year in New England in 2024, Ekuale recorded a career-high 52 tackles, three quarterback hits, a couple of tackles for loss and a sack. His run defense was particularly impressive that season, as he was graded 62.7 by Pro Football Focus, which ranked 31st of 132 players graded at his position.

Improving the Bills’ run defense

New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While he would not be the most ideal option to fit inside the Bills’ rotation of interior defensive linemen, Ekuale could potentially help solve an area of weakness that Buffalo has experienced in recent seasons.

The Bills’ defense was a sieve against opposing rushing attacks in 2025, when it earned the sixth-worst run defense grade in the NFL [50.9], according to PFF. Buffalo allowed the seventh-most first downs on the ground last season, a number that must improve if it wants to keep opposing offenses in check late in games, particularly in the playoffs.

Again, Ekuale is not the end-all be-all when it comes to solving the Bills’ issues at interior defensive line. But it would be a nice addition to an underwhelming group of names set to man the nose tackle position.

He is a versatile player who has played everywhere from inside at nose tackle to outside at defensive end. For a team that loves them some movable chess pieces up front, Ekuale is a nice fit for Buffalo.