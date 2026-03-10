Bills Solve Punter Question, Agree to Terms With Familiar Face Mitch Wishnowsky

It’s been a slow start to the NFL’s legal tampering period for the Buffalo Bills, but things are starting to heat up.

After bringing in a fresh face, the Bills have also signed a couple of familiar names, including punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

Wishnowsky returns to the team on a one-year deal, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, and is likely to be once again the team’s starter for the second straight season.

History with Bills

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky walks towards the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wishnowsky took over the starting job early in the 2025 season after the team dealt with underperformance and injury trouble from their two previous starters, Brad Robbins and Cameron Johnston.

Robbins appeared in just one game for the Bills before Johnston replaced him. Johnston then appeared in three games before sustaining a leg injury that forced him to Injured Reserve. He was later released.

Wishnowsky was signed before Week 5 and performed admirably for the Bills, finishing the season 14th in the NFL in net punting average (41.9) while helping solidify the position. The 34-year-old is a seven-year veteran who previously spent the first six years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Another decision coming?

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) attempts a field goal held by Buffalo Bills punter Brad Robbins (40) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Along with punter, the Bills have a decision to make at kicker, where Tyler Bass is coming off of a lost season due to injury. Brandon Beane has previously expressed that the Bills will likely move forward with Bass as their kicker. However, releasing him would save the team a small chunk of change as they head toward the official start of free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

“Going well, yeah, going well,” said Bass regarding his rehab at his end-of-season media availability, per WGR 550. “No timeline, but we have a long offseason to get back, and we’re excited. Making a lot of progress.”

As far as his plan for the offseason, Bass said, “We’re working out hard, running, jumping, kicking, really just everything I’ve been doing, just adding a few things to it.”

Bass was replaced by 41-year-old Matt Prater last season, and he could be a potential option to step in if Bass were to be released. The Bills could also draft a kicker, as they did with Bass years ago.

Additional moves

Along with re-signing Wishnowsky, the Bills also agreed to terms with Kyle Allen to replace Mitch Trubisky as their backup quarterback, and they are also getting set to sign new cornerback Dee Alford.