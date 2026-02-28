Bills Look to Stabilize Problematic Position, Interview Two Prospects at NFL Combine

The Buffalo Bills cycled through three different punters during the 2025 regular season, and that carousel may keep turning in 2026.

Veteran Mitch Wishnowsky, who handled Bills' punting duties from Week 5 on, is an unrestricted free agent, meaning there are currently no punters under contract on Buffalo's 90-man roster.

Whether it's re-signing Wishnowsky, or going in a different direction under new special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, the Bills will likely add a free-agent punter at some point in the coming weeks. Additionally, Buffalo appears interested in potentially using a draft pick on the position come April.

Combing through punter prospects at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Bills' brass officially met with Syracuse's Jack Stonehouse and Michigan State's Ryan Eckley (as first reported by WGR's Sal Capaccio). Kicker and punter workouts were held on February 25 in Indianapolis. A total of only seven specialists were invited.

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking to upgrade

Although Wishnowsky was solid, netting 41.8 yards per punt in 2025, the Bills finished in the lower half of the NFL rankings for the fifth year in a row. As a team, Buffalo ranked 20th on the league leaderboard in net punting average (41.0).

After Matt Haack ranked next-to-last with a 37.7 net average in 2021, the Bills drafted the highly-touted "Punt God" Matt Araiza at No. 180 overall in 2022. Araiza, however, never made it to the regular season with the Bills releasing him that August amidst allegations stemming from his time as a student at San Diego State.

While the Bills settled for three subpar seasons with Sam Martin, Araiza was legally cleared of any accused wrongdoing and subsequently landed a starting job with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza (19) makes contact with the ball in the second quarter pre-season game against the Indianapolis Colts | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Who is Jack Stonehouse?

Yes, they're related. Stonehouse is cousins with former Tennessee Titans' All-Pro punter Ryan. In an even closer NFL connection, his father, John, punted for both USC and the New York Giants.

Starting his collegiate career at Missouri, Stonehouse transferred to Syracuse where he averaged 45.8 yards per punt over a 38-game tenure. More than 38 percent of his kicks were fair caught.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jack Stonehouse Jr. of Syracuse punts the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who is Ryan Eckley?

Finishing his Michigan State career as the leading punter in Big Ten Conference history, Eckley averaged 47.6 yards per boot over 38 games. The three-time All-Big Ten honoree sent 45 percent of punts at least 50 yards downfield.

Eckley was the National Team punter at the Senior Bowl. In 2025, he led NCAA Division I FBS players in 50+ yard punts (23).