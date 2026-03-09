Dynamic Plan for Buffalo Bills' New CB Dee Alford Is Clear

Finally, some movement, as the Buffalo Bills made their first action of the NFL’s legal tampering period in agreeing to terms with cornerback Dee Alford.

The veteran cornerback should fit right in with a unit that is in desperate need of depth after a few recent departures in the Bills’ secondary. After four years with the Atlanta Falcons, Alford will join the Bills with plenty expected from him.

Here’s what's in store for the Bills' new defensive back.

Versatility is a key

Alford is a prime candidate to replace former All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 28-year-old Alford assumed the role of nickel cornerback over 62% of the time he was on the field defensively for the Falcons in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, that was not his only responsibility. Alford was also asked to play boundary cornerback, free safety and in the box. He even recorded seven snaps aligned along the defensive line.

Versatility is Alford’s specialty, which likely has first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard salivating as he prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Ball skills

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback did not burst onto the scene to begin his career and even drew the ire of Falcons fans throughout a rough 2024 season. However, he rebounded with a remarkable year, finishing ’25 with a career-high three interceptions, two sacks, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

His shining moment came in a Week 6 win over the Bills, when he recorded an interception, a sack and six tackles.

A good fit

The play style he put on display last year should fit right in with Leonhard’s scheme, which is expected to deploy an aggressive mentality to wreak havoc on opponents all over the field.

The Bills’ new DC served as defensive passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos the last two seasons, helping them record a league-high 60 sacks this past season. Alford has proven he can be used as a blitzer, which could give Leonhard a potential ace in the hole late in games in clear passing situations.

Slowing opposing rushing attacks will also be of increased importance for the Bills this season, as they finished as one ofthe worst run-stopping units in the league a season ago. Alford will provide a boost in that area as well, as his physicality and willingness to stick his nose in at the point of attack should aid Buffalo’s resistance.

He also has experience as a punt returner recording 20 returns during the 2023 season for an average of eight yards per return.

Along with his performance on the field, the price the Bills paid for Alford was reasonable, with Buffalo agreeing to a three-year deal worth up to $21 million with $10.12M guaranteed, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

It wasn’t the big-name many fans were looking for, but Alford is a rising talent, and the Bills get him on an affordable deal.

A good move for Buffalo.