Bills Ticket Prices for 2026 Home Opener Against Lions Have Buffalo Fans in Shambles

While the official 2026 NFL schedule release is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, there have been several games already announced by the league, including Buffalo’s first-ever game played inside the new Highmark Stadium.

The game will take place against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football on Sept. 17. With the game being unveiled earlier than expected, Bills fans have been sent into a frenzy over ticket concerns, travel plans and everything else surrounding their expected trip to the hallowed grounds in Orchard Park to be present for the historic day.

The frenzied pursuit of the remaining tickets took a disappointing turn for many who were left in shambles by the current get-in price for the primetime contest. According to Vivid Seats, it will cost fans at least $663 to obtain entry to Highmark Stadium in Week 2 this year. For comparison, before the start of last season, the final campaign at the old stadium across the street from the new building, tickets to the Bills’ Week 1 home opener against the Baltimore Ravens cost as little as $197.

Hottest ticket in town

Fans enter Highmark Stadium to see the Bills take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with single-game tickets, the cost of Bills season tickets rose significantly after the final season at the old stadium. At the new Highmark Stadium, many longtime season ticket holders have been expected to fork over thousands more dollars to keep their tickets, while a personal seat license [PSL] must also be purchased for each seat.

The PSL cost ranges from $500 to $50,000 per seat. The team announced it had sold out of PSLs this past December, with fans left out in the cold permitted to join a wait list.

This isn’t your father’s or grandfather’s Bills anymore, where you could find a boatload of tickets of reasonable quality for pennies on the dollar. Now, it will cost you an arm and a leg to get inside the team’s new digs. And don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Set for the future

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While I have had my doubts about the team’s ability to maintain its current string of success under new head coach Joe Brady, Josh Allen remains one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch throughout the NFL and any game involving the former MVP will be a tough ticket to get.

There will likely be times throughout the 2026 season when fans can pick and choose which games to attend to find acceptable ticket prices. However, for many planning to purchase single-game tickets ahead of time before the season begins, it may be difficult to find a pair or more in their price range.

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