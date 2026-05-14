With the NFL schedule release set for 8 p.m. Thursday, we have yet to learn the Buffalo Bills’ complete 2026 slate, but we do know a few things, including that the Bills avoided an international matchup this season.

On the contrary, Buffalo’s primary conference rival, the reigning AFC East champion New England Patriots, will head overseas to take on non-conference foe, the Detroit Lions, in Week 10 in Munich. That has led to the Patriots’ projected miles traveled [27,590] ranked fifth-most in the NFL for the upcoming campaign.

With no international game, the Bills are 13th in expected air miles [19,734] traveled this year, according to Bookies. While that places them in the top half of the league, they remain with a significant advantage over the team that kept them from their sixth consecutive AFC East title in 2025. In a league where any minor inconvenience can throw an entire team out of whack, having to travel nearly 10,000 miles fewer than your top competition is a plus.

Still a tall task

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

By no means will the Bills’ schedule be easy, as they are ranked eighth in the NFL in terms of strength of schedule, while they will have just three road games played in the Eastern time zone in 2026.

So, while they may not have to go international, they will be globe-trotting around the country more than most teams in the league. Additionally, of their 17 regular-season games, eight will be against 2025 playoff teams.

Buffalo has an advantage over the Patriots in terms of the lack of overseas travel, but it will face its own challenges this season.

What we know

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been a few games unveiled by the league thus far, including the Bills’ opening their new stadium in Week 2 against the Lions, weeks before Detroit will take on New England in Munich. Additionally, Buffalo has been rumored to hit the road to take on the New York Jets in Week 10.

The Bills will face the Patriots, Lions, Jets, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens at home. Buffalo’s road opponents include New England, Detroit, New York, Miami, the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.

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