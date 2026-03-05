How Buffalo Bills DJ Moore Trade Will Significantly Impact Salary Cap

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Buffalo Bills have finalized a deal with the Chicago Bears to acquire wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bills entered the offseason with wide receiver being one of their most pressing positional needs. The acquisition of Moore, which can not be processed until the new league year on Mar. 11, will not solve the team’s woes in the passing game singlehandedly. However, his addition is a good start in surrounding quarterback Josh Allen with adequate weaponry heading into 2026.

The question now is: how much will a trade for Moore cost the Bills?

The cost

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith (68) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Moore’s contract carries a cap hit of $24.5 million for each of the next four seasons, with $23M in guaranteed money in 2026. With that said, the Bills could work that number down to a more manageable figure in the short term, per Spotrac.

“Buffalo can process a full salary conversion on DJ Moore upon acquiring him, lowering his cap hit to $6.75M in 2026,” posted the site’s founder, Mike Ginnitti, to X.

The savvy financial maneuver would free up $17.7M in cap space, which is considerable given the Bills’ position against the cap. Buffalo sat about $9 million over the cap before the details of its trade for Moore were released.

BEARS WIN IN OT!!! BEARS WIN IN OT!!! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/2QcJUxZMSt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided further information after the trade was first reported.

“As part of today’s trade, Buffalo will be guaranteeing $15.5 million of DJ Moore’s 2028 base salary, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” posted Schefter to X. “Moore’s 2026 salary is fully guaranteed, and his 2027 salary becomes fully guaranteed next week.”

So, while there may be an opportunity to lower Moore’s cap number, his acquisition was by no means an inexpensive one for the Bills.

The compensation

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

In addition to the financial ramifications of the trade, the Bills are sending a valuable 2026 second-round pick to the Bears, while Chicago will send a 2026 fifth-round pick in return.

Buffalo still has seven selections for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, beginning at No. 26 of the first round. The Bills also hold a third-round pick, fourth-round pick, two fifth-round selections and two seventh-round picks.

Future depth chart

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs onto the field during player introductions before a NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

After the trade is officially processed, the Bills’ wide receiver depth chart will include Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Curtis Samuel, Tyrell Shavers, Mecole Hardman and Jalen Virgil.

Shakir led the Bills with 72 receptions for 719 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Samuel is expected to be released by the start of free agency, while Coleman has been floated in trade rumors throughout the offseason.

Moore finished the 2025 season with career lows in receptions (50) and yards (682), but his 13.6 yards per reception would have led all qualified Bills wide receivers.

The Bills still have some work to do to get under the cap before the new league year officially begins, and Moore’s addition has made things a bit more complicated.