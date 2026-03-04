Buffalo Bills Pursuing 'Big, Physical' Wide Receiver Before Draft

Another impressive wide receiver prospect has met with the Buffalo Bills as they search for answers at the position with the 2026 NFL Draft just over a month away.

Louisville’s Chris Bell posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday a photo of the Bills’ practice facility in Orchard Park, revealing his visit with the team just days after the NFL Scouting Combine concluded.

Bell posted 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns during his senior season with Louisville in 2025.

What he offers

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) battles for more yardage against Boston College Eagles defensive back Isaiah Farris (16) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound target is coming off an ACL tear that he sustained late last season, which prevented him from testing at the combine. With that said, despite his recent injury history, he is a high-upside prospect that is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the draft.

“Bell’s scores frequently came as a move target across the hashes, where he was able to use impressive build-up speed to eliminate angles and outrun everyone in the secondary to the paint,” wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein on Bell. “He’s average at eluding press and separating from tight man underneath. Improving his catch focus and positioning when contested will be critical.

“Bell lacks dynamic qualities and his ACL tear could impact his draft slotting, but he's a big, physical target with room to improve. He has a chance to become an average WR2/3 in time.”

The Bills are looking for more than a complementary target to lead their passing game, but if Bell can be paired with a more high-profile, electric pass catcher, the future would be incredibly bright for Buffalo’s aerial attack.

Getting a head start

Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Bills met with a number of WRs at the combine, including Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, Washington’s Denzel Boston, Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr., Alabama’s Germie Bernard, UConn’s Skyler Bell and Clemson’s Antonio Williams, per various reports.

Bell is another impressive name to add to the list, as his combination of size, strength and speed is precisely what the Bills are looking to add to their crop of pass catchers.