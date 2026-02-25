Since the offseason began, there have been countless trade proposals presented that would potentially land the Buffalo Bills the elite wide receiver they’ve been searching for.

The most recent trade idea was laid out by Bills beat reporter Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, who believes there is a perfect fit for what the team is looking for: speed and the ability to get open down the field. According to Buscaglia, Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore fits the bill.

Moore famously recorded a miraculous 46-yard touchdown reception to help send the Bears past the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. The play was awarded Moment of the Year at the NFL Honors. He finished the 2025 season with 50 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

'No. 1 wide receiver'

While Moore may not be the ultimate superstar many fans are hoping for, he would step into the Bills’ wide receiver room as their most talented player at the position, providing a much-needed boost entering 2026.

“He would immediately become the team’s No. 1 wide receiver—one who could flourish with an on-time thrower such as Allen as his quarterback,” wrote Buscaglia. “Moore’s skills also would not duplicate what the Bills have in Shakir or Coleman. He is a known commodity with several productive seasons.”

Moore is just 28 years old and has recorded four previous seasons in which he exceeded 1,000 yards receiving, his last coming in 2023 with the Bears. The eight-year pro is a former first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, with whom he spent the first five seasons of his career.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith (68) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Potential trade package

Buscaglia also explained that, due to Moore approaching 30 years old and the fact that he is coming off an inconsistent campaign, the Bears’ WR could be a prime target for the Bills on the trade market.

“Because of his age and a disappointing 2025 season, Moore’s acquisition cost likely will not be exorbitant,” added The Athletic reporter. “The Bills likely won’t need to move more than a mid-round pick.”

That would be ideal for Buffalo, a team that does not like parting with draft capital. The Bills will enter the 2026 draft with just seven selections, the first time in three drafts the team will enter with fewer than eight picks.

With the way things went in the Bills’ wide receiver room a season ago, an upgrade will be required this offseason, and Moore could fit right in alongside the likes of Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman to help solidify the fledgling unit for the time being.