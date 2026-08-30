Bills Trading Sedrick Van Pran-Granger to Colts Ahead of Cutdown Deadline

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly found a trade partner for center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and it's the Indianapolis Colts.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bills are trading Van Pran-Granger to the Colts ahead of the cutdown deadline, which falls on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET..

Pelissero adds that Buffalo is receiving a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

"Trade! The Bills are sending C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger to the Colts, per source," Pelissero reported.

"Full details: The Bills get a 2027 6th-round pick for Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 7th-rounder," Pelissero added.

Why Bills traded Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

The Bills drafted Van Pran-Granger in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft as a backup plan to Connor McGovern, who the team shifted from guard to center.

However, McGovern has since cemented himself as the long-term solution at the position after a contract extension, which left Van Pran-Granger no path to a starting role at center.

The third-year offensive lineman also found his path to being the top backup blocked after the Bills signed veteran Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency this offseason.

As a result, Van Pran-Granger was on his way to being cut when the Bills trim their roster down to 53 on Sunday. It only made sense to move him and get at least something for the 24-year-old before parting with him with nothing to show for it.

Now, Van Pran-Granger gets a fresh start with the Colts, where he'll look to carve out a role for himself.

Why Colts traded for Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Indianapolis had a depth concern at the center position, as The Athletic's James Boyd pointed out.

"Needed to happen. Backup C Dalton Tucker struggled with snaps," Boyd wrote.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in 2024, Tucker has struggled mightily in the NFL over 615 career snaps in two seasons.

In 2025, Tucker posted Pro Football Focus grades of 14.9 in pass-blocking and 51.4 in run-blocking and gave up eight pressures and two sacks in 86 pass-blocking snaps.

Things didn't improve much during the 2026 preseason, as Tucker allowed four pressures and tallied PFF grades of 47.5 in pass-blocking and 66.6 in run-blocking.

Compare that to Van Pran-Granger, who posted an 82.2 and 62.3 in pass- and run-blocking, respectively, during exhibition play in 2026. He should be an immediate upgrade for Indy.