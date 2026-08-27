Four Bills Who Could Be Playing Their Final Game With the Franchise

Thursday night is the preseason finale for the Buffalo Bills as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be their second exhibition game at New Highmark Stadium, and the team won't return until Week 2 when they host the Detroit Lions for the stadium's official debut.

Buffalo isn't expected to play many of their starters in this one, which is typical for the final preseason game. Instead, players fighting for a spot on the initial 53-man roster will take center stage for both teams.

While much of the attention goes to new faces and undrafted free agents, there will be some players returning from the 2025 squad who won't make the cut. Here we look at four such players who could be representing the Bills for the final time on Thursday night.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, IOL

Buffalo Bills center Sedrick van Pran-Granger during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the offseason began, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was in line to be the backup center behind Connor McGovern. That's no longer the case now that they brought in Lloyd Cushenberry, who has been working with the first team while McGovern has been out with an injury.

McGovern's absence could help Pran-Granger stick around, but if McGovern is healthy and ready to play by Week 1, Pran-Granger could be on the way out. Even if McGovern is set to miss time, the presence of Austin Corbett, who plays guard and center, could have Pran-Granger on the bubble.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitch Wishnowsky brought stability to the punter position after the Bills cycled through players early in the 2025 season. Entering the offseason, it seemed he was set for another year, but Buffalo selected Tommy Doman Jr. in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Doman had three punts against the Browns, pinning them inside the 20 twice. Wishnowsky booted one 59 yards and while he's done nothing to lose his position, teams don't often draft punters unless they plan on giving them a chance.

Damar Hamlin, S

Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin returns an interception as Cleveland Browns OT Austin Barber tries to make the tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appeared during the offseason that Damar Hamlin could be on the way out, but he ended up re-signing with Buffalo in late March. He's been a fixture on defense throughout training camp, spending plenty of time with the first team. As Bills On SI writer John Green said, however, that has been more circumstantial than anything with Cole Bishop, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Jalon Kilgore missing time. Assuming everyone is healthy enough for the 53-man roster, Hamlin might be left without a spot.

Mecole Hardman Jr., WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mecole Hardman Jr. is capable of providing a spark as a returner and has value as a wide receiver. That's what led Buffalo to signing him during the 2025 season and while he appeared in just two games during the regular season, he did have a 61-yard kick return. He also added a touchdown in the playoff loss against the Denver Broncos.

Even with his versatility, Hardman isn't a lock to make the team. As Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre said, he's been pushed to the bubble by wide receiver Trent Sherfield who has outplayed Hardman on offense. As for his work as a returner, Ray Davis has him in danger there, especially now that he's fighting for the punt return job. That's why Thursday could very well be the last time we see Hardman perform with the Bills.

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