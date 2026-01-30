Bills' Josh Allen lays out optimistic recovery timeline after foot surgery

Josh Allen broke a bone in his right foot midway through the Buffalo Bills' win over the Cleveland Browns on December 21.

Although admittedly painful, the injury did not prevent Allen from playing down the stretch, and it likely won't stop him from starting the offseason program on time.

"It's a little painful right now, but it wasn't a crazy surgery. So, not too long, OTAs, I'll be back, and it shouldn't hinder anything," said Allen while addressing reporters following Joe Brady's introduction as head coach on Thursday in Orchard Park.

The 29-year-old Allen, who is an NFL MVP finalist for the fifth time in his career, was wearing a walking boot and using crutches while hobbling around One Bills Drive. He had surgery on Monday in Alabama. Buffalo is allowed to began Organized Team Acivities (OTAs) Phase 1 on April 6.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters on crutches to a press conference at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More about Allen's injury

While leading the Bills into a divisional round playoff matchup against the Denver Broncos, Allen was playing through a broken bone on the outside of his right foot.

"Fifth Metatarsal, I think is what it's called," said Allen.

Had the Bills advanced, Allen would have been fully available to play.

"If we had a game this week, I would be playing this week, absolutely. Are you kidding me?" said Allen.

Despite the issue, Allen never seemed bothered during game action and he didn't miss a single snap while fighting through.

"I had a little broken bone in there. So they went and took it out and cleaned it up. Obviously, not an ideal situation, painful throughout the weeks, but again, gameday, different story, just being able to put that to the side and just go out there and play football," said Allen.

Availability one of Allen's great abilities

Allen has taken pride in being available for his teammates over the course of his career. He currently owns the longest starts streak amongst active NFL quarterbacks.

Including 15 playoff games, Allen has made 139 consecutive starts for the Bills, and he's endured multiple injuries along the way. The quarterback broke a bone in his left hand during the 2024 season opener, but missed no time. Instead, he wore a protective glove on his non-throwing hand en-route to winning the NFL MVP award.

"You just talk about toughness and what 17 brings. We know he's a great player, but if you're a teammate of his, knowing what he was out there doing and playing on, how could you ever not go out there yourself and lay it on the line. He's a warrior. I'm appreciative of what he played through this past season," said general manager Brandon Beane on Thursday in Orchard Park.

In addition to the broken foot, Allen was listed with finger and knee injuries leading into the January 17 playoff game against the Broncos.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

