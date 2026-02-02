Bills GM Brandon Beane has NSFW Response to Fans Doubting Joe Brady

Fans were less than thrilled when the Buffalo Bills announced they were promoting Joe Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach.

General manager Brandon Beane knew this would be the case when they decided to fire Sean McDermott after nine seasons, only to promote from within. Fans who grew weary of the offense stalling out were ready for a new voice, such as Grant Udinski of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They also felt as though the return of Brian Daboll could elevate Josh Allen.

MORE: Bills Rookie Standout Named Early Breakout Candidate for 2026 Season

In the end, Beane said Brady is the right man for the job and had a NSFW response to critics while speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long.

“F--k the outside," Beane said to Dunne. "It’s about the right selection for this team. And if we win, they’ll love it. It’s the same thing I said when I took Josh Allen. If I’m wrong, the moving company will be at my house. So, I understand. And I’m not going to have regret of choosing someone to appease the outside if I thought it should have been something different. If I’m wrong, I’ll f--king take my job and f--king go home. I don’t want to be wrong — see him go somewhere else — when my gut told me it was Joe Brady. I’m never going to do that. I would love for everyone to cheer every move, but it’s not about winning the press conference. It’s about winning games over there.”

Brandon Beane, general manager of the Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at Bills training camp. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Brady under more pressure than any other first-year head coach

There were 10 head coaching changes this offseason, but none have the spotlight on them as Brady will.

Buffalo has by far the most talented roster out of the 10 franchises with new coaches. That puts more pressure on Brady than perhaps any first-year head coach has ever had.

MORE: Bills 'targeting' Oklahoma's co-defensive coordinator as DBs coach, per reports

McDermott led the Bills to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but was fired for not winning a Super Bowl. Brady takes over and in his first year, there will be expectations to win it all. Even if he wins the AFC East and has a deep playoff run, he's going to feel the heat if the Bills aren't the champs at the end of the year.

The good news, is that he understands this and is up to the challenge. That's why Beane feels as confident as he does with the move.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —