Bills Urged to Pursue Trade for Cowboys WR George Pickens

The Buffalo Bills nearly made it to the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row, but fell in overtime against the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo was held back in that game by a lack of playmakers at the wide receiver position. That's why adding a new go-to target should be their top priority this offseason.

They could look to free agency for someone such as Alec Pierce, or hope a talented option slides to them at No. 26 in the NFL draft. Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion might be the most realistic targets.

There is another option, however, as noted by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. He says there's a chance the Dallas Cowboys could entertain offers for wide receiver George Pickens. He admits it won't be easy for Buffalo to extend Pickens, but Knox still says they're one of the franchises that must target the explosive wideout.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"The Buffalo Bills came close to beating the Denver Broncos and advancing to the AFC title game. Had the Bills' receiving corps come up with one more big play, they might have advanced," Knox wrote.

"Buffalo has an elite quarterback in Josh Allen, but it lacks a true go-to, No. 1 receiver. Pickens, who racked up 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, could fill that role extremely well. Of course, there would be obstacles to obtaining the soon-to-be 25-year-old (on March 4) from Dallas. Working out a long-term deal with Pickens might be the biggest."

Buffalo is over the cap and Pickens can command north of $30 million. It would take some creative accounting by general manager Brandon Beane to make the deal work, but Pickens has the talent to be the best wide receiver Josh Allen has ever worked with.

What would the Bills need to surrender to land George Pickens?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs to score a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The question becomes what it would take to land Pickens. Buffalo would need to offer at least their first round pick, but as Knox says, no one the Bills can select at No. 26 would make the impact Pickens would.

"There's the matter of trade compensation, too. Would the Cowboys really take a second-round pick for a Pro Bowl receiver just entering his prime? Maybe not, but one could easily argue that trading a first-round selection for Pickens would benefit the Bills more than adding an unproven rookie receiver with the 26th overall pick," Knox wrote.

That said, if the Bills can make the salary work, it would be a championship-caliber move to bring in Pickens.