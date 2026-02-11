Bills Named as Top Suitor for Projected $125 Million Wide Receiver

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane knows he has to improve the wide receiver position this offseason. The question, however, is how aggressively he attacks the team’s biggest need.

In recent years, Beane has tried using a second-round pick on Keon Coleman and added Joshua Palmer in free agency. Neither move has paid off as the Bills are still looking for a No. 1 wide receiver.

While the draft remains an option, there’s no guarantee that one of the top prospects will be available when Buffalo is on the clock at No. 26. That means free agency is also on the table, and might be their best bet for solving the problem.

Of course, with limited cap space, Beane will have to get creative to make any signing work. That’s one reason it’s surprising to see Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox name the Bills as suitors for George Pickens, while estimating he secures a four-year deal worth $125 million.

“If Pickens does reach the open market, though, he should be coveted by virtually every team with the financial means to sign him. During his breakout 2025 campaign, he regularly showcased his playmaking ability both before and after the catch,” Knox wrote.

”With a nearly ideal blend of size (6'3", 200 lbs), speed, and physicality, he can stretch the field, turn short passes into big gains, and come down with contested catches.”

Pickens was traded to Dallas ahead of the 2025 season and recorded career highs in every major statistical category. Pickens had 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, which all led the team.

George Pickens unlikely to hit free agency

As much as Pickens meant to the Dallas offense, it’s hard to see him hitting the open market. Dallas is expected to use the franchise tag on Pickens, which is estimated to be a $28.1 million deal.

That would prevent him from hitting free agency, but it also doesn’t guarantee that he would stay with the Cowboys.

Pickens is represented by David Mulugheta, the same agent who helped Micah Parsons force his way out when Jerry Jones played hardball during contract negotiations. If Pickens prefers more long-term security, don’t be shocked to see Mulugheta get involved again.

In that scenario, the Bills would have to surrender valuable draft capital, but it could be worth it to truly open up the offense.