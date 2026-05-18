Bills Were Ahead of the Curve in Landing 'Best-Kept Secret'

The Buffalo Bills focused primarily on defense during the 2025 NFL draft, selecting five defenders to kick things off. Their first offensive player selected was Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes, who they took 173rd overall in the fifth round.

Hawes was added to a position of strength, joining Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Despite the talent ahead of him, Hawes found a way to contribute as a rookie with Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre calling him a hidden gem. Hawes was known for his run-blocking, but still contributed with 16 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

His upside as a receiver is a positive, but Hawes' claim to fame is his work as a blocker. Hawes finished his rookie season as the fourth-highest-rated tight end according to PFF, earning an 83.1 overall. As a run-blocker, he earned a 74.2, which was third overall at tight end.

Jackson Hawes praised as the best-kept secret on Bills' roster

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

That performance led to Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski naming Hawes the team's "best-kept secret," saying Buffalo was ahead of the curve in drafting a run-blocking tight end who gives them one of the deepest tight end corps in the league.

"By drafting Hawes a year earlier, the Bills landed the best pure blocker among the last two classes and got him at a discounted price, considering half-a-dozen inline options were taken between this year's second and fourth rounds," Sobleski wrote.

"Hawes is a tone-setter and trendsetter as a blocking tight end, with some upside to contribute in Buffalo's passing attack."

Buffalo leaned heavily on their rushing attack in 2025, with Hawes standing out as one of the players who helped paved the way.

Jackson Hawes won't remain a secret for long

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

By now, teams have recognized what Hawes brings to the table. Not only as a blocker in the run game, but his work as a receiver, especially near the goal line. Entering his second season in the league, Hawes is in line for a bigger role, even with Kincaid and Knox still on the roster. That means keeping him a secret much longer isn't possible.

Buffalo will especially lean on Hawes down the stretch as the weather turns colder. Those games are often won on the ground and having a trendsetter who can help bully the opposing team is exactly what they need to help win those tough contests.