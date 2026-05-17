Buffalo Bills Land Surprisingly Low in NFL Young Core Rankings

A 12-5 record in 2025 was the seventh consecutive season with at least 10 wins and a playoff berth for the Buffalo Bills.

While that type of consistency is impressive, it also signals a veteran roster. That can be good, especially when trying to win a Super Bowl, but sometimes, it could bring the team's future into question.

According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, that could be a concern for the Bills. In his ranking of every NFL team's young core, which places an emphasis on players 27 or younger and those on their rookie contracts, the Bills were surprisingly low.

Buffalo Bills young core ranked low by Bleacher Report

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid scores a touchdown against the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knox, who points out that many of the key contributors are already 30 or over, ranked the Bills 24th in the league.

"Like Allen, many key contributors—including Dawson Knox, Dion Dawkins, Bradley Chubb, and Mitch Wishnowsky—are in their 30s or will turn 30 during the 2026 season. Prized trade acquisition D.J. Moore turned 29 last month," Knox wrote.

Knox did point out that Allen, who will be 30 when the season begins, isn't old for the position. That said, they don't have many players on their rookie deals who they lean on heavily. That includes running back James Cook, cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard, EDGE Greg Rousseau, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir who all signed extensions recently.

The Bills do still have some young stars to build around

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There is some good news for the Bills, however, when it comes to their roster. According to Knox, the Bills do have some young stars to lean on. That's why he believes Allen will remain an MVP candidate and he's not overly worried about their playoff window ending anytime soon.

"Budding stars like James Cook, Dalton Kincaid, and Khalil Shakir are exactly why Allen will remain an MVP candidate and why Buffalo's playoff window should remain open for the foreseeable future."

That said, there's a sense of urgency in Buffalo, and the front office knows this. That's a big reason they decided to fire Sean McDermott and replace him with first-time head coach Joe Brady. This shift was made with the hopes of pushing them through the playoff wall they continue to hit.

There's no reason to panic just yet, but this ranking is a reminder of why the Bills need to capitalize on their window sooner, rather than later.