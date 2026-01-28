Bobby Babich's future with Bills now clear after latest coaching shake-up

The Buffalo Bills officially made a change at head coach this week, and now even more modifications to the coaching staff are set to come down the road.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that the Bills will be in search of a new defensive coordinator under first-year head coach Joe Brady, as now-former Buffalo DC Bobby Babich has taken a job with the Green Bay Packers.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, left, and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich talk before the start of the final training camp session. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The details

Babich will become the Packers’ defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach, per Pelissero, serving under new Green Bay defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and head coach Matt LaFleur. Gannon was previously the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals the past three seasons.

Babich spent two years as the Bills’ defensive coordinator but had been with Buffalo since former head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017. He began his career with the Bills as safeties coach/assistant defensive backs coach, then transitioned to linebackers coach and later to defensive coordinator.

Babich’s defense allowed the 12th-fewest points in the league in 2025 (365 total points) and was tied for the 11th-fewest points allowed in 2024 (368 total points). The strength of the Bills’ resistance this season was their pass coverage, as it allowed the fewest average yards passing per game (156.9) of any team in the NFL.

With that said, the Bills struggled both with their rush defense, which allowed the fifth-most yards per game in the league (136.2), and their pass rush, which totaled 36 sacks, tied for 20th in the NFL this season.

The Packers are hiring Bobby Babich as their defensive pass game coordinator/secondary, per source.



Babich had been with the Bills since 2017, serving as defensive coordinator the past two seasons. A key hire to new DC Jonathan Gannon’s staff. pic.twitter.com/S6zSuf3KAY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2026

A new look

While the Bills will move forward with Brady as their offensive play-caller for the 2026 season, they will officially have a new man leading the way on the defensive side of the ball. An early name in the running to be Buffalo’s defensive coordinator position is Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator/assistant head coach Jim Leonhard, who is a “leading candidate” for the job, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

