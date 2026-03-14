The Buffalo Bills entered the NFL's new calendar year with multiple defensive needs, including one at the off-ball linebacker position.

Thus far, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who projects as an outside linebacker in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme, is the Bills' lone free agent addition to the front seven.

If Leonhard truly values versatility like many say he does, then the Bills' next defensive signing should be a re-signing.

When healthy, linebacker Matt Milano has shown the ability to play the run, disrupt the passer and drop back in coverage.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While the former All-Pro is long in the tooth, set to turn 32 years old this summer, and has battled through injuries in three straight seasons, Milano can still make an impact using instincts alone. He was more than adequate when on the field in 2025, recording 67 tackles and 3.5 sacks while limited opposing receivers to 4.9 yards per target over 12 starts.

Best remaining free agent

The top names are mostly gone already, including presumed Bills' target Leo Chenal, who has signed with the Washington Commanders. Dre Greenlaw is also off the market as are Quay Walker and Alex Anzalone.

Simply put, Milano is as good of an off-ball linebacker as any veteran who remains on the free agent market at this juncture. He's athletic, instinctual and has shown a relentless motor battling through a 2023 acute knee injury and a 2024 biceps tear.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

In addition to his playmaking ability, Milano has been a foundational piece for the franchise's winning culture, beginning with his emergence as a rookie starter for the Bills' team that ended the playoff drought in 2017.

"He works extremely hard. You guys know him, he's here quite a bit, and he puts a lot of time into it, and it means a lot to him," said former head coach Sean McDermott this past September.

Making dollars and sense

Spotrac currently estimates Milano average annual value at $4.6 million per year — a seemingly reasonable number for both the player and the Bills.

Although head coach Sean McDermott is gone, general manager Brandon Beane remains, and he has a history of doing business with Milano dating back to the four-year, $41.5 million extension awarded to the former fifth-round draft pick in 2021.

Oct 21, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) in action against Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Last season, Milano and Beane met at the negotiating with the former agreeing to a team-friendly negotiation that lessened his 2025 cap hit. The result was essentially a one-year contract for $6.3 million.

One year later, the Bills should return the good faith and bring Milano back for another run.