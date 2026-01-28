Buffalo Bills make disastrous hire naming Joe Brady team's next head coach

Status quo.

That’s what the Buffalo Bills appeared so desperate to maintain when they promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite firing Sean McDermott, which led fans to believe radical change was coming to an organization that appeared in need of an upheaval, the Bills instead elevated a man who many had grown tired of throughout the 2025 season.

No seismic shift. But rather a ripple in the toxic waste pool that the Bills organization has become since falling in this year’s Divisional Round.

And it’s just not good enough.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady greets players as they take the field before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worn out welcome

When Brady seized the reins of the Bills’ offense, he was celebrated. After taking over for former OC Ken Dorsey, whose system had become far too reliant on Josh Allen’s gunslinging ability, Brady’s touch seemed to help refine Allen’s game, which led to an MVP Award in 2024.

This past season things weren't all bad for Brady and company, as Allen’s stats were once again near the best in the league, Bills running back James Cook claimed the NFL rushing title, and Buffalo remained in the top five in points per game (28.3/fourth). Still, something just didn’t seem right with the Bills’ attack.

Now, there were questions as to whether McDermott’s meddling in the offensive meeting rooms led to some whacky decisions from Brady. But was it really McDermott’s choice to dial up screen passes to an incessant level? To spam the same plays over and over again to no end? Or transition so far away from any semblance of a downfield passing game that Josh Allen became a shell of himself at times this past year?

I guess we may find out this season.

Still, Brady’s management of his side of the ball during the 2025 campaign left plenty to be desired, no matter what certain statistics show.

We've agreed to terms with Joe Brady on a 5-year contract to become our next head coach! pic.twitter.com/zYiukOSz6g — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 27, 2026

Slow starts

To prove such a claim, look no further than the dreadful first-half performances the Bills put forth this season. Following a 4-0 start that placed Buffalo as a Super Bowl favorite in the minds of many, the Bills’ offense began to sputter, and it continued to drag its feet for much of the rest of the season.

In a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, the Bills managed just three first-half points and were shut out during the first quarter. The next week, in a defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons, the Bills scored just 7 first-half points. Buffalo was completely kept off the scoreboard during the first three quarters of their losses to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 and Week 17 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also, in their playoff defeat, for the third straight season, Brady's offense had the ball with a chance to win the game and came up short in overtime.

So, while many, including the Bills, have placed all of the blame for the team’s shortcomings on McDermott and his defense’s shoulders, Brady and his offense were just as much, if not more, responsible for the team’s lackluster performance during many of its failures this season.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady walks around the field looking over the team as they stretch before Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under siege

And then there is the discussion regarding Allen’s regression in his ability to play clean football and the role Brady played in such a worrisome development this season.

Allen often tried to do far too much with the football during the 2025 campaign. He committed 13 turnovers in the regular season, five more than a year ago, and that doesn’t include his four turnovers committed during the Bills’ playoff loss to the Broncos.

Additionally, the Bills’ quarterback was sacked a whopping 40 times during the regular season, the seventh-most of any quarterback in the NFL. And many of those sacks were not due to poor offensive line play, but came as a result of Allen reverting to his former “sugar high” self while holding the ball far too long behind the line of scrimmage.

Brady has also failed to aid wide receiver Keon Coleman's development within the Bills' offense. At the same time, recent free-agent acquisitions, WRs Curtis Samuel and Joshua Palmer, have not been meaningfully involved since their arrival in Buffalo, which has left Allen on an island in the passing game.



There’s no arguing that Allen took a step back in his ability to manage the game. And not only bringing back, but promoting the same offensive coordinator who was in his ear all season, one the Bills’ QB reportedly had “significant say” in selecting as the team's next head coach, just does not appear to be a sound strategy for improvement moving forward.

Head Coach Joe Brady’s introductory press conference will take place on Thursday at 12 pm. pic.twitter.com/Z3xztxEJo8 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 27, 2026

Buddy-buddy

Allen’s involvement in the hiring process was a bad idea from the start. It may prove fatal for an organization that remains in pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance under current ownership.

Having the QB take part in head-coaching interviews would be similar to the owner of a Fortune 500 corporation allowing a staff-level employee to sit in on and provide input in naming the company’s next CEO. It’s simply ridiculous.

Allen has previously said he loves Brady “like a brother.” There aren’t many head coach-quarterback dynamics similar to that in the NFL. And the Bills are placing a bad bet that the palsy-walsy relationship will pay dividends.

A poor decision, indeed.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Up the river

In the end, it appears as if Bills fans were sold a bill of goods regarding the team’s supposed wide net they were casting in this coaching search. They interviewed nine candidates, but when it came down to it, the Bills settled on the first person they interviewed and their only in-house coach in the running for the job.

If the Bills truly wanted the change they appeared to be seeking, they would not have brought back someone who had his fingerprints all over the team’s shortcomings this season and in season's past.

While there was not a long list of prime names available for hire as head coach, there were better choices than the team’s current offensive coordinator, who is now going to have his feet held to the fire by a rabidly dissatisfied fan base from the minute he puts on his new head-coaching hat.

If they brought in a fresh name, at the very least, the Bills would have bought themselves some time to get things right. But now, the pressure on the organization, and Allen specifically, has increased tenfold.

With what appears to be the Bills QB's handpicked selection in tow for the next five years, we’ll see if the Bills can finally get over the hump as they usher in a new era of leadership.

But signs point toward catastrophe coming down the road. Brace yourselves, Bills fans.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

