Buffalo Bills Connected to 2 Star Defenders With Jim Leonhard Ties Before Free Agency

One of the positions the Buffalo Bills will strongly consider bolstering this offseason is their group of pass rushers.

The Bills underperformed on the edge despite adding several new pieces before the 2025 season, which will likely mean additional resources being spent on that position group, whether through free agency, trade or the draft.

While big names such as Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson may both be available, Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti believes the Bills would be better suited going after a smaller fish in the free-agent pool beginning on Mar. 11.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills Could Create Significant Cap Space by Extending Key Defensive Lineman

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His thoughts

An option Ginnitti floated has ties to the Bills’ new defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard.

“I do think Buffalo will have a couple of needs,” he said. “John Franklin-Myers. I’ve got him on a two for $16ish (million) market value. We’re going to allow that to happen. It’s a minimal cap hit for Buffalo.”

Using Spotrac’s free-agent tool, Ginnitti worked through a potential free-agent contract for Franklin-Myers at two years, $15.7M , with a cap hit of $3.9M. That would be benefiicial for the Bills, who are currently about $10M over the salary cap before the new league year.

Franklin-Myers played for the Denver Broncos each of the past two seasons under Leonhard, who was Denver’s defensive pass game coordinator/assistant head coach. He recorded 7.5 sacks for the Broncos in 2025, when they led the NFL with 68 as a team. The 29-year-old has recorded 34 sacks throughout his seven-year career.

MORE: 3 Free Agents With Ties to New Bills Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard

Using Spotrac's Roster Manager Tool, a visual look at 10+ moves the Buffalo #Bills can make this offseason to free up cap space, acquire more draft capital, & improve their roster. https://t.co/4aj9C00SBJ — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 12, 2026

Another choice

Ginnitti then added another potential option at a different position that could help the Bills transition to Leonhard’s style of defense, which is expected to feature a 3-4 alignment.

“Off-ball linebacker Alex Singleton on, again, a minimum contract,” he said, projecting Singleton’s potential deal with the Bills at two years, $9.3M, with a cap hit of $2.5M.

Singleton also spent the past two seasons playing under Leonhard, racking up a team-high 135 tackles in 2025. He would provide a veteran presence for the Bills, as the 32-year-old will be entering his eighth NFL season.

It’s that time of year when countless names are being circulated as quick-fixes for the Bills’ many holes with which they enter the offseason. Franklin-Myers and Singleton are two who could step in and fit seamlessly as Buffalo transitions into a new era defensively.