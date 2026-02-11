Bills' Maxx Crosby Trade a Real Possibility, According to Salary Cap Expert

The offseason is officially here, and the Buffalo Bills are on the prowl.

Following a tumultuous 2025 campaign, the Bills are looking for a fresh start as they move forward with a new head coach and several other new pieces. That could lead them to make a blockbuster trade, which the fan base has been begging for the past few seasons.

One name in particular stands out as a potential target—Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby—and an NFL salary cap expert believes a move for the five-time Pro Bowler is feasible.

RELATED: Three Exciting Buffalo Bills' Trade Possibilities Entering 2026 Offseason

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Gymnastics

Any team acquiring Crosby would be forced to take on a 2026 cap hit of over $30 million, which may make it seem difficult for the Bills to do so, as they currently sit about $10M over the cap, per Spotrac.

However, Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti explained on WGR 550’s Jeremy and Joe Show that Buffalo could make it work if they wanted.

“These teams have figured this out. They’re OK with sort of limping into this, understanding that there are conversions to be made and they’ll be perfectly healthy before we get to March 11 [the start of the new league year],” said Ginnitti.

To do so, teams will look to enact some salary cap gymnastics to maneuver the cap in their favor.

MORE: Buffalo Bills Should Trade For Super Bowl Champion WR, says NFL commentator

Spotrac's Mike Ginnitti analyzes the Bills salary cap situation, and explains why it shouldn't stop the Bills from making a Maxx Crosby type of move. pic.twitter.com/6tghTeFFy9 — WGR 550 (@WGR550) February 11, 2026

“Buffalo was extremely aggressive, both adding and subtracting last offseason. This one, I wouldn’t expect it to be that aggressive,” added Ginnitti. “But you do have some bigger decisions to make, which certainly could help from a cap perspective.”

Ginnitti mentioned tight end Dawson Knox as a potential cut candidate, which could open over $10M in cap space.

“You can get yourself to a point of positive 30 fairly quickly before you get to March 9 [the league’s legal tampering period] when you’re talking to other free agents,” he added. “So you can swing about $40 million in cap right now, really without doing too much damage to the current financial roster.”

RELATED: Two Game-Changing WRs Buffalo Bills Should Trade for, Per NFL Analyst

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

More positive signs

Another advantage of a potential Crosby trade is that the Raiders would only have to eat $5M in dead cap if they moved their prized edge rusher, removing a potential stumbling block from a possible deal.

“He’s easily the top trade target both for football and from business reasons sitting out there right now,” said Ginnitti.

Crosby has been stellar for the Raiders since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 28-year-old has recorded four seasons of 10 sacks or more throughout his seven-year career, while he is coming off a 10-sack season in 2025.