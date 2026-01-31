Buffalo Bills make best choice hiring Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator

Joe Brady made clear what he was seeking in the Buffalo Bills’ new defensive coordinator, who would serve as running mate under the first-year head coach.

Brady was searching for a defensive mind who would deploy an aggressive style, helping create the game-wrecking impact the team has been lacking on that side of the ball the past several seasons.

The Bills got just what they were looking for in new DC Jim Leonhard, who was hired by the team on Saturday after spending two seasons with the Denver Broncos. Leonhard is expected to bring a chaotic style of defense, creating a new look for Buffalo on that side of the ball in 2026.

The question remains: was it the right move? Time will eventually provide the true answer for the first time NFL defensive coordinator.

But at face value, this is a strong hire for the Bills.

RELATED: 3 Free Agents With Ties to New Bills Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Changing it up

Under former head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills were often criticized for playing far too conservatively on the defensive side of the ball. That should change under Leonhard, who helped his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin, wreak havoc on opposing offenses during his years coaching at the collegiate level.

Something else expected in the Bills' transition to a new DC is an adjustment to a 3-4 defense, a distinct change from the 4-3 scheme they ran under McDermott. While Leonhard may elect to cycle through different styles, the belief is that the Buffalo resistance is set to undergo a transformation to an odd-man front.

MORE: Bills Win Out Over Ravens for Coveted Defensive Coordinator

The Bills have hired Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/1Oe4pmBOSQ — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 31, 2026

New blood

Leonhard has never led an NFL defense as a coordinator, but he did so at Wisconsin, guiding the Badgers to an impressive run under his leadership.

According to his bio on the Denver Broncos website, from 2017 to 2022, the Wisconsin defense ranked first among all Power-5 teams in first downs per game (15.4), third-down percentage (30.8) and yards per game (288). But what’s even more impressive were the turnover numbers, as Leonhard helped the Badgers place inside the top five in takeaways (132 - third) and interceptions (87 - third) during his tenure as DC and one year that included a stint as interim head coach.

Since jumping to the NFL with the Broncos the past two years, Leonhard has served as their defensive pass game coordinator/assistant head coach. He helped the Broncos finish first in the league in sacks (68) during the 2025 campaign, while cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named 2024 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year under his tutelage.

So, while he has an impressive track record against college offenses, the 2026 season will be his first serving as a defensive play-caller in quite some time.

He will undoubtedly have to prove himself before being crowned the savior of the Bills’ defense. Still, often in sports, and in life, change can be a good thing. And with Buffalo reaching somewhat of a standstill defensively the past few seasons, Leonhard’s fresh look on things will be welcomed.

Well, as long as it’s productive.

RELATED: Bills' strength and conditioning, training staff's fate revealed by Brandon Beane

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Area needing improvement

One specific element of the Bills’ defense that needs a significant boost as the team welcomes its new DC is the pass rush. Buffalo has been unable to provide ample pressure on opposing quarterbacks in recent seasons, particularly in critical situations. The Bills recorded just one sack in two playoff games this season and have averaged just over one sack per game (1.14) over their last seven postseason contests, a stretch that spans three seasons.

Leonhard’s expertise could help produce a greater impact on the team's ability to get after passers inside the pocket. He has a history of disguising things well, both up front and in the secondary, with simulated pressures being a hallmark of his past defenses.

Cover 1's Anthony Prohaska posted to X, "Really good/fun simulated and creeper pressures, fluid personnel adaptions, streamlined calls that have presentation complexities to confuse/attack offenses, match/rules based coverages, good pressure packages."

MORE: Buffalo Bills' future at kicker cleared up with Tyler Bass injury update

This is off of what he did at Wisconsin and some of what he’s been exposed to with the Broncos: Hybrid fronts and coverages, really good/fun simulated and creeper pressures, fluid personnel adaptions, streamlined calls that have presentation complexities to confuse/attack… — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) January 27, 2026

As is the case when any team changes one of its coordinators, there could be changes coming as far as personnel is concerned to best fit Leonhard’s scheme, and if the Bills are to add to a high-profile edge defender, that would give this unit a much-needed lift. But one shouldn't expect a complete overhaul.

In the end, much of the pass rush's performance moving forward will come down to the position Leonhard puts the group in with his new ideas. And that in and of itself is an exciting prospect for Bills fans.

RELATED: 4 Buffalo Bills free agents team must re-sign as NFL announces 2026 salary cap

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard is shown during the first quarter of their game against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Other choice

The other hot name among the fan base before the Bills ultimately hired Leonhard was Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who previously served in the same role in Buffalo during the 2014 season. Schwartz would have been another wise choice if the team had taken a different route.

But with the Bills in search of a new direction after moving on from McDermott, bringing in Leonhard might allow them to find the lightning in a bottle they’re looking for while moving forward with what they hope is a dramatic change from years past.

They’ve already brought in plenty of experience to join Brady on his coaching staff in new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers and offensive line coach Pat Meyer, all longtime veteran NFL coaches. Now, the Bills have added a young, innovative leader to pair with their youthful head coach. The hope is that the dynamic duo can lead the franchise into a new, even brighter future.

MORE: Joe Brady makes bold prediction on future of Bills' downfield passing game

Buffalo Bills free safety Jim Leonhard (35) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Bengals beat the Bills 27 to 24 in overtime. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

As stated previously, there is still a lot for both Leonhard and Brady to prove. The idea of having two first-timers in their roles with such an established team and roster is daunting.

With that said, one benefit of having Leonhard on staff is his 10 seasons of NFL experience as a player, four of which were spent in Buffalo after the Bills brought him in as an undrafted free agent. His journey, both as a former professional safety and as a coach, has been long. And while he lacks experience as a defensive coordinator, he has plenty in other capacities.

The Bills have taken the initial steps toward implementing the plan they laid out when they enacted this policy of change. And Leonhard is a solid addition as they travel down this new road.

They are fully committed, and with a wide range of outcomes, this team will be an interesting one to follow throughout the upcoming campaign.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jim Leonhard (35) celebrates a first half interception against the Baltimore Ravens at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —