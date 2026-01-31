3 Free Agents With Ties to New Bills Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard

The Buffalo Bills found their new defensive coordinator.

On Saturday morning, it was reported that Jim Leonhard chose to sign with the Bills rather than the Baltimore Ravens, who were also trying to land the Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator.

Leonhard takes over for Bobby Babich, who joined the Green Bay Packers' coaching staff when Sean McDermott was fired. Under Joe Brady, however, the defensive coordinator will have more control. During McDermott's tenure, he was the leader of the defense and called plays.

For Leonhard to have success in this role, the Bills need to ensure he has the right players. That's why it makes sense to kick the tires on these three free agents with ties to Leonhard.

Justin Strnad, LB

Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest in 2021, Justin Strnad was a part-time starter during the past two seasons under Leonhard. He also had his best campaigns, with 131 tackles and 7.5 sacks during those years.

Strnad was especially effective against the pass, earning a top-10 coverage grade among linebackers by PFF, and was 16th in pass-rushing at the position. He's also very durable, which is something the Buffalo defense needs.

P.J. Locke, S

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Buffalo turned to veteran Jordan Poyer to get through this past season, but they have to get younger at the position going forward. That could lead them to P.J. Locke, who was a full-time starter during Leonhard's first season in Denver.

His role was reduced in 2025 after the Broncos signed Talanoa Hufanga away from the 49ers. Locke appeared in 90 games with 26 starts. He has the versatility to play in the box as well as in deep coverage, making him an ideal candidate to target, even if just as a depth piece.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo's pass rush left a lot to be desired, so they could be in the market for more help on the defensive line. That could lead them to the 6-foot-4, 288-pound John Franklin-Myers, who had 14.5 sacks during his two seasons with Denver.

As good as he is at rushing the passer, Franklin-Myers is even better against the run, making him an ideal target in free agency.

