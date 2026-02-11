Buffalo Bills Cornerback Gives Encouraging Update After Neck Procedure

Dorian Strong’s future with the Buffalo Bills is in question after his rookie season was cut short due to a significant ailment.

Strong was lost for the year due to a neck injury sustained after Week 4, ending his first professional campaign before it could truly get started.

President of Football Operations Brandon Beane provided a concerning update regarding Strong after Head Coach Joe Brady’s introductory press conference, confirming that the first-year pro would likely undergo a procedure to determine whether he would be able to continue his playing career.

On Wednesday, Strong updated his progress, giving an encouraging sign via a post to his Instagram story.

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

All smiles

The Bills' cornerback posted a pair of images to his story @King_Dorian in which he appeared to have just undergone the aforementioned medical procedure. In the images, he flashes a positive hand gesture and smiles to the camera.

“Road to recovery,” the post read, accompanied by a bandaged heart emoji.

He also offered a more extensive update via his Instagram feed last week.

"GRATEFUL FOR IT ALL," read the post."These past couple of months have been crazy. A lot of ups a lot of downs but I have been able to get my mental right. I'm excited to have this procedure and get back and be better than ever! I appreciate everybody who reached out. I appreciate the MAFIA for support and prayers."

Critical cog

Strong was a key piece for the Bills before he was injured, starting the first game of the ‘25 season due to a preseason injury sustained by Tre’Davious White. Through four games played, the rookie played 39% of the team’s defensive snaps and 40% of Buffalo’s special teams snaps. He allowed three receptions for 18 yards while being targeted four times in coverage, per Next Gen Stats.

He finished his abbreviated rookie season with 10 tackles while allowing an opposing passer rating of 83.3, per Next Gen Stats. Elsewhere on the Bills' depth chart, fellow rookie Maxwell Hairston was also lost near the end of the season due to an ankle injury when he was inexplicably left in Buffalo's meaningless Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets.

While Hairston is expected to return next season, it remains unclear if Strong will be able to play in 2026, or at any point in the future.

“It’s a very serious deal,” said Beane previously, per Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com.

With that said, at the very least, he appears to have bettered his personal health, which is a win in and of itself. Now, the hope is that Strong will be well enough to return to the playing field. That would be a great end to this chapter of what is hopefully a long NFL career.