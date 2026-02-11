Bills Central

Buffalo Bills Again Red-Hot Super Bowl Pick for 2026

The Bills were selected as Super Bowl representatives by two ESPN commentators.
Alex Brasky|
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Despite a rough finish to the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills are still being selected as a red-hot pick for Super Bowl LXI.

The Bills fell in overtime at the hands of the Denver Broncos in the divisional round before the Broncos went on to lose to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship. According to two ESPN commentators, Buffalo has a better chance of taking home the Lombardi next year than either of the AFC squads that advanced past them this past season.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The picks

While appearing on Get Up this week, host Mike Greenberg picked the Bills to face off with the Chicago Bears in next year’s big game, while Dominique Foxworth picked Buffalo to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Their selections may be surprising for some, but if you look at the odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, Greenberg and Foxworth may be on the right track. According to FanDuel, the Bills are tied with the Baltimore Ravens as +1200 favorites to emerge from the AFC as its representative for Super Bowl LXI. Both teams are behind two NFC teams, the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks and the 2025 NFC runner-up Los Angeles Rams.

(Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.)

Greg Rousseau
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

A long wait

It will be interesting to see how things shake out in 2026, as the AFC appears to be well behind the top contenders from the other conference. With that said, there are always many moves made throughout a lengthy offseason. The Bills will be on the hunt for added pieces to fit new head coach Joe Brady’s vision, and that could include a big-time trade or two.

Stay tuned.

Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.

