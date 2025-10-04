Promising Buffalo Bills' rookie placed on IR with troubling neck injury
The Buffalo Bills delivered some troubling news on Saturday afternoon, placing promising rookie Dorian Strong on Injured Reserve due to a neck injury.
The extent of Strong’s injury is unclear at this time, but due to its nature, the news is worrisome for the 2025 sixth-round pick and the Bills.
The first-year pro will be forced to miss at least the team’s next four games, making him ineligible to return until Week 10. The Bills will be permitted to open Strong’s 21-day practice window to return from IR on Nov. 3, one day after Buffalo meets its conference rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 9.
Strong began the season as a starter opposite the team’s top cornerback, Christian Benford, after expected starter Tre’Davious White sustained a preseason groin injury. White replaced Strong in the starting lineup in Weeks 2 through 4, with Strong relegated to a reserve role the past three weeks. The rookie totaled 10 tackles through the first four games of his career.
The 23-year-old played sparingly on defense in garbage time in Week 2 against the New York Jets before not playing a single defensive snap in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. Last week, against the New Orleans Saints, Strong rotated in on a few defensive series, finishing with a 22% defensive snap share.
With Strong’s placement on IR, the Bills have just one other reasonable option at the position beyond their two starters entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots — Ja’Marcus Ingram. The only other cornerback on Buffalo’s 53-man roster is return specialist Brandon Codrington, who, along with Ingram, was inactive this past week against the Saints. Cornerback Dane Jackson sits on the Bills’ practice squad, but he was not elevated to the roster for Sunday’s game.
Strong is the second Bills rookie cornerback to be placed on IR this season, with first-rounder Maxwell Hairston remaining on the mend with a knee injury entering a Week 5 meeting with New England. Hairston was eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened this past Monday, but the Bills elected to keep him on the shelf for the forseeable future.
