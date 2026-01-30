Nightmare injury update on Bills' rookie cornerback provided by Brandon Beane

One of the Buffalo Bills’ most promising young stars is looking at a potentially nightmarish scenario after sustaining a season-ending injury during the 2025 season.

Rookie cornerback Dorian Strong began his career rather impressively, earning a Week 1 start due to an injury to Tre’Davious White and performing well. He followed that up with three more solid efforts in a reserve role as fellow rookie Maxwell Hairston recovered from his own ailment to begin the year.

But after a red-hot start, Strong suffered a significant setback, sustaining a neck injury that now looks like it could be career-threatening.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The update

After his time at the podium to introduce the Bills’ new head coach Joe Brady, Buffalo’s President of Football Operations Brandon Beane stepped away to speak with reporters on the side. During his time doing so, he discussed Strong’s status.

“It’s a very serious deal,” said Beane, per Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “He’s potentially going to have a procedure that will determine whether he can play.”

Strong was lost after the Bills’ Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints, as he was placed on Injured Reserve on Oct. 4. Weeks later, at the start of November, former head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on Strong.

Bills GM Brandon Beane provided update on cornerback Dorian Strong, who missed most of his rookie season with a neck injury. Beane said his football future is unknown.



“It’s a very serious deal. He’s potentially going to have a procedure that will determine whether he can play.” — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 29, 2026

“It’s not good in terms of the reports and everything,” said McDermott. “I don’t want to get into where it may go. It’s not moving in the direction we would like it to at this point.”

Strong was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2025 draft out of Virginia Tech University. He is 23 years old and recorded 10 tackles for the Bills through four games this season.

The concern will now be placed not on the player, but the person, as a neck injury of such severity is potentially worrisome for Strong's ability to move forward in day-to-day life.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dorian Strong (43) runs between drills during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

