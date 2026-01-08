Buffalo Bills could have avoided Maxwell Hairston's injury vs. Jets in Week 18

An inexplicable injury.

Maxwell Hairston went down with an ankle injury late in the second half of the Buffalo Bills' win over the New York Jets this past Sunday, leaving his status for the Bills’ Wild-Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in doubt.

And it all could have and should have been avoided.

RELATED: Maxwell Hairston's injury takes disastrous turn after Bills Week 18 win over Jets

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) waits for the snap against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Why it happened

Despite the game against the Jets being well in hand with under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Hairston and starting cornerback Tre’Davious White remained on the field, which turned out to be a devastating decision made by Sean McDermott.

The Bills’ head coach could have simply made the decision to run a player out there to play out of position in order to preserve two players at a critical position, one in which Buffalo doesn’t have much depth. But instead, McDermott made the boneheaded decision to not only leave Hairston and White out there until one of them got injured, but also to leave White on the field even after Hairston sustained his ailment.

Simply unconscionable. And it may prove to be unforgivable.

MORE: Bills sign Hairston's replacement, make other moves ahead of Jaguars Wild Card game

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson chats with a teammate on the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fallout

Now, the Bills have just two reasonable options at boundary cornerback — White and fellow starter Christian Benford — entering a critical postseason matchup with Jacksonville, a team that has been clicking on all cylinders in the passing game in recent weeks. Former practice squad CB Dane Jackson has since been promoted to the Bills’ 53-man roster to replace Hairston, but what he offers in terms of his skillset at 29 years old is nowhere near what the rookie speedster brings to the table.

For the past several weeks, the Bills have had a good thing going with Benford and White starting on the outside and Hairston mixing in at times against opponents’ most athletically gifted wide receivers. Now, that dynamic has been lost, and Buffalo will be crossing their fingers that their two starters remain healthy.

The decision to keep Hairston in the game with time winding down during the team's regular-season finale seemed questionable at the time, and it has only grown more dubious as time has worn on.

McDermott had better hope the blunder doesn’t come back to bite him, or he will be left with plenty of questions to answer postgame on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a touchdown catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —