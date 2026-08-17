Buffalo Bills Fans' Elite Dedication is Now Backed By Real Data

Buffalo Bills fans are the most dedicated to their team in the NFL and we can now say that's backed by science.

Nielsen did a study to figure out which NFL fan bases showed the most interest in their teams and Bills fans came out on top on the list with an average index score of 208.

According to Matthew Keys of TheDesk.Net, the rankings were based on things like "apparel purchases, TV viewership, radio listening, event attendance, streaming and overall interest level."

That score came in 14 points higher than the next closest fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs'. As if we needed more evidence Buffalo had an elite fan base.

According to Nielsen, Buffalo has the most-avid fan base. The ranker is based on things like apparel purchases, TV viewership, radio listening, event attendance, streaming and "overall interest level." pic.twitter.com/FyABImJlsH — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 17, 2026

Because the above graphic uses microscopic print, here's how the full top 10 shook out:

1. Buffalo: 208

2. Kansas City: 194

3. Green Bay: 172

4. Cincinnati: 160

5. Philadelphia: 151

6. Pittsburgh: 148

7. Baltimore: 144

8. Detroit: 141

9. New Orleans: 141

10. Cleveland: 134

When it comes to the Bills' division rivals, the New England Patriots were tied for 21st, the Miami Dolphins were ranked No. 28 and the New York Jets landed at No. 30.

Still dedicated despite years of suffering

Buffalo Bills fans celebrate a play during a game against the Carolina Panthers at the New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Bills fans' dedication more impressive is the fact that the team has never won a Super Bowl and fans have been through no shortage of painful moments over the years, all of which you would think would at least put a dent in their dedication.

There's the four straight Super Bowl losses, more recent playoff failures and countless questionable decisions in the current regime's tenure that have left Bills fans frustrated.

Yet, fan support remains incredibly strong and there is no sign of that slowing down anytime soon. If there's one fan base in the NFL that deserves a Super Bowl title, it's the Bills'.

Hopefully Josh Allen and Co. can deliver that long-awaited Super Bowl in 2026. On that front, the Bills have just about as good a shot as any AFC team as long as Josh Allen is under center.

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