Former Chiefs' Starting Edge Fighting for Bills' Roster Spot Shows Up vs. Panthers

With Bradley Chubb and second-round rookie TJ Parker joining the ranks of the Buffalo Bills' edge rushers this past offseason, a low-key veteran free agent addition is bound to get lost in the shuffle, even if he is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Bills signed former Kansas City Chiefs' fifth-round draft pick Mike Danna during OTAs Phase 2 in May with Chubb and Parker already on board.

When Buffalo released its first unofficial preseason depth chart, Danna, who made 87 appearances (49 starts) since being drafted by the Chiefs in 2020, was listed on the third team across from 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon.

While he hadn't generated much fanfare over the first two weeks of training camp, the 28-year-old edge rusher emphatically announced his arrival during the August 15 preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Bills linebacker Mike Danna cuts around a blocking sled during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing 17 snaps, exclusively on defense, in the Bills' 29-14 exhibition victory, Danna twice sacked former first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett.

On the first play of the of the fourth quarter Danna grabbed Pickett, who was trying to step up in the pocket, and dropped him for a three-yard loss.

With Carolina facing 4-and-7 from the Bills' 41-yard line three snaps later, Danna delivered again. The native Michigander flew off the edge and beat the left tackle for a clean shot at Pickett. The sack gave Buffalo possession at the Panthers' 49-yard line.

"Something in their protection kind of told me it was going to be a pass," said Danna in a Bills' media release. "I just tried to burn the edge as quickly as I could, and I was fortunate enough to come up with a good play."

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Danna (51) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Danna wearing 'right colors' after uniform change

Danna had been relatively quiet against the Bills in his career up until the 2024 AFC Championship Game.

On that day, the Chiefs' rotational edge rusher made four tackles, 1.0 sack and two quarterback hits in a 32-29 win. Notably, on a 1st-and-10 from the Chiefs' 27-yard line, Danna wrapped up Josh Allen in his dropback and knocked the ball free in the process. With the loose ball fortuitously bouncing back into Allen's body, the Bills kept possession but lost 10 yards on the play.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“We haven't had that [conversation about the sack]. That [sack] was in the past. I'm just glad to be wearing the right uniform, the right colors, and we don't got to go through that no more. It's all a pleasure, and I'm excited for it," said Danna during OTAs in late May.

Although it makes practices more challenging, Danna is happy he no longer has to worry about facing Allen in games.

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and defensive end Mike Danna (51) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“To chase Josh Allen is, you know, it takes all 11 guys, you know, maybe 12 sometimes," said Danna. "it's definitely going to be cool and great to have him on the other side of the ball, and him scoring touchdowns for us, instead of trying to tackle him or having numbers of guys trying to tackle him. I'm definitely happy about that."

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