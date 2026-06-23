Bills Hold Offensive Edge, But Narrowly Lose Out to Patriots in AFC East Talent Poll

It's expected to be a two-horse race once again in the AFC East.

The Buffalo Bills have the undisputed No. 1 quarterback amongst all AFC East members, but the reigning division champion New England Patriots have more top-ranked talent across the board.

That's according to an On SI post-minicamp poll of our experts — Ralph Ventre (Bills), Alain Poupart (Dolphins), Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots), Jovan Alford (Jets). With site representatives ranking each team in terms of talent at individual position groups, the Bills finished two points behind the Patriots in the overall composite results.

The Bills are the top-ranked AFC East team in three of five offensive position groups — quarterback (unanimous), tight ends (unanimous) and running backs. The wide receivers and the offensive line both finished second to New England's units.

Buffalo wasn't viewed as highly on the other side of the ball. The Bills failed to top any of five defensive position group rankings. Meanwhile, the Patriots finished first at three positions on defense — interior defensive line (unanimous), cornerbacks (unanimous) and safeties.

Bills' offensive superiority

While New England's Drake Maye emerged as a top-tier quarterback in 2025, the nod still goes to five-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen.

With arguably the most dynamic player in the NFL taking the snaps, the Bills will almost always have an advantage at quarterback.

The Bills also took top billing for its tight ends group. With three starter quality players at the position, Buffalo has the ability to stress opposing defenses by deploying the versatile Dawson Knox, elite pass-catcher Dalton Kincaid and blocking extraordinaire Jackson Hawes.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other than the Patriots' Hunter Henry, there may not be another tight end in the division who would push any of the Bills tight ends for playing time.

Thanks to reigning NFL rushing champion James Cook leading the way, Buffalo has the most talented running backs stable in the AFC East. Ray Davis has proven to be a capable backup while Ty Johnson has been called the "best third-down back in the NFL" by Allen. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson were enough to earn New England a No. 2 ranking.

Offensive line objection

My only major objection to any of the voting results is the Patriots' offensive line winning out over the Bills.

Not only could New England's unit prove to be a one-year wonder where Buffalo has had sustained success over the last three seasons, but the Bills have the edge at at least three of the five starting spots.

First, center Connor McGovern is way more established than Patriots' 2025 third-round pick Jared Wilson, who was behind current Bills' reserve Sedrick Van Pran-Granger at Georgia.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Connor McGovern (66) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Will Campbell is certainly an exciting prospect at left tackle, he faded down the stretch as a rookie, and he has a long way to go to match five-time Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins. At right tackle, I'll take Spencer Brown in his prime over 35-year-old Morgan Moses without hesitation.

Furthermore, Bills' right guard O'Cyrus Torrence, who has been a great value on his rookie contract, is more of a fit for the position than Patriots' converted tackle Mike Onwenu.

Jury still out on Bills' new defense

There's certainly an argument to be made for the Bills being underrated at both edge rusher and safety as the potential seems sufficient at both spots.

Signing two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, and former Top 5 pick, Bradley Chubb and drafting Clemson's TJ Parker at No. 35 overall, the Bills added exciting pieces to join 2021 first-rounder Greg Rousseau.

Presumed starters Rousseau and Chubb are no less accomplished than New England outside linebackers Harold Landry and Dre'mont Jones. In fact, although they were both in different defenses, Rousseau and Chubb combined for 15.5 sacks in 2025 — the same number that Landry and Jones produced.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 17, 2023. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker along with two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Danna further strengthen the Bills' edge rusher rotation.

Although they rank behind both the Patriots and Jets at safety, the Bills are trending upward with the emergence of 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop and the addition of Super Bowl champion Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Meanwhile, former Cincinnati Bengals' starter Geno Stone gives Buffalo another adequate option.

New England's Craig Woodson and the aging Kevin Byard are a good pair, but they're not a slam dunk pick over Bishop and Gardner-Johnson. Despite being well-known names, New York's Andrew Cisco and the well-traveled Minkah Fitzpatrick combined for one interception last year.