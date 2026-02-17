Buffalo Bills' Former Second-Round Pick Announces Sudden Retirement

A former Buffalo Bills wide receiver has announced his sudden retirement from the NFL.

Robert Woods, a former second-round pick of the Bills in 2013, revealed on Instagram that he would be stepping away from the game. Woods was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a member of their practice squad early during the 2025 season.

“After 27 unforgettable years of pouring my heart into this game, and 13 incredible years in the NFL—It’s time for me to step away from playing the sport that has given me everything,” read a post to Woods’ IG account. “Football has never just been a game to me — it has been my passion, my purpose, and my lifelong dream. I cherished every moment my cleats touched the grass.”

Long career

Woods spent the first four years of his career with the Bills after the team selected him with the No. 41 overall pick in the ’13 Draft. He finished his stint in Buffalo, recording 203 receptions for 2,451 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He then moved on to the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he spent the next five seasons, finishing with 367 receptions for 4,626 yards and 23 touchdowns. He won Super Bowl LVI while with LA during the 2021 season.

Woods then made stops in Tennessee with the Titans and the Houston Texans before rounding out his career in Pittsburgh.

His thoughts

“Every time I stepped onto the field, I was determined to leave a piece of myself in every snap,” his post continued. “I always wanted my presence to be felt—by my teammates, by my opponents, by everyone watching. I competed with everything I had, willing to do whatever it took to finish the job and bring home the win.”

He then went on to thank the four organizations with which he spent time during his career.

“To the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Pittsburgh Steelers—thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream at the highest level,” he posted.

Woods will never be remembered as one of the greatest receivers in Bills history. But he was a good soldier during his time in Buffalo, a time that will be remembered fondly by most fans.