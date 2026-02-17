Four Buffalo Bills' Winners Entering Joe Brady Era

Who’s in? Who’s out?

Two questions the Buffalo Bills have been considering since Joe Brady was hired following the 2025 campaign.

With Brady’s promotion, several names on the Bills’ roster will have their roles reconsidered moving forward, with some seeing an uptick in their usage or production as a result of an expected offensive shift.

Here are four players who will benefit from Brady taking over the reins as the team’s new leader:

RELATED: Buffalo Bills make disastrous hire naming Joe Brady team's next head coach

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

TE Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid battled various ailments during the 2025 season and has developed a reputation for being injury-prone early on in his young career. That’s not a good sign. However, under Brady, perhaps the Bills can develop a better plan to keep Kincaid healthy for a full season in 2026.

Additionally, Brady has previously discussed his desire to develop more of a downfield passing game moving forward.

“That’s an element of our game that has to improve,” he said during his introductory press conference. “And it will improve.”

Kincaid averaged a career-high 14.6 yards per reception this past season, and that mark could increase if he can remain unscathed injury-wise.

MORE: Inspiring Dalton Kincaid health update released as Bills introduce new head coach

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs after making a catch against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

WR Keon Coleman

Brady said it all when speaking about Coleman after his presser weeks ago.

“I told Keon Coleman the best thing for him was me becoming his head coach,” he said.

The ’26 campaign could be Coleman’s last chance to contribute to the Bills, and if he doesn’t, he could be on his way out the door before the season is through. With that said, Brady seems to have big plans in store for the former second-round pick.

RELATED: Josh Allen, Bills' new head coach Joe Brady share vision for Keon Coleman's future

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RB James Cook

Cook’s rushing ability helped him put up historic numbers in 2025. However, one area of his game that remains relatively unexplored is his pass-catching ability. That could change under Brady, who has coached in offenses that have previously heavily utilized their running backs in the passing game.

The Bills’ RB recorded just 33 receptions this past season, with his career high in receptions sitting at 44 during the 2023 campaign. Cook hasn’t always been the most sure-handed pass catcher during his career. But if the Bills can get him going in that phase of the game, it would be a boon for the offense.

MORE: Josh Allen in crosshairs after Bills hire 'brother' Joe Brady as next head coach

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB Josh Allen

Brady was Allen’s hand-picked selection to be the team’s next head coach, as the two have developed quite a chummy relationship since the team hired Brady as quarterbacks coach in 2022. Brady said during his first press conference following his promotion that every decision the team makes moving forward would be with their QB in mind.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady calls out during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything has been tailored to Allen’s preferences heading into the future. The table has been set.

Now it’s time for Allen to cook the meal.