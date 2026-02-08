Bills Listed Among Teams That Should Pursue Trade for T.J. Watt

After failing to make the Super Bowl this season, the Buffalo Bills made a huge change. They decided to move on from head coach Sean McDermott, after nine seasons, and promoted Joe Brady to head coach.

Brady was selected to keep the offense comfortable, although they could use an upgrade at wide receiver. Defensively, they're making a bigger change, with Jim Leonhard being hired as the defensive coordinator.

Leonhard was a popular hire, but he works with more of a 3-4 front. Already in need of more help at pass rusher with Joey Bosa set for free agency, the Bills also need players who fit Leonhard's scheme. One option could be T.J. Watt.

Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be ready to rebuild under new head coach Mike McCarthy, and rumors suggest they could get a second-round pick in exchange for Watt. That led Jarrett Bailey of Behind the Steel Curtain to look at potential destinations, naming the Bills as one of five landing spots for Watt.

"The Bills took a swing at an aging edge rusher back in 2022 when they signed Von Miller. It looked as if that was going to be a tremendous signing for about half a season before Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving that season," Bailey wrote.

"After another disappointing playoff loss that led to a head coaching change of their own, general manager Brandon Beane needs to get aggressive to get as much proven talent on the roster as possible. Putting Watt alongside Greg Rousseau with Michael Hoecht rotating in would give Buffalo a very nice trio."

Could the Bills pull off a trade for T.J. Watt?

Landing the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year would be a huge win for general manager Brandon Beane, but could the Bills pull it off?

Sending a second-round pick would be well worth it for Watt, but Buffalo would need to find a way to fit his salary under the cap. That won't be easy since they're estimated to be more than $7 million over the cap, and need to restructure deals to make any moves in free agency.

Watt signed an extension in 2025, landing a three-year deal worth $123 million, and has a cap hit of $42 million in 2026. That makes such a move seem nearly impossible, unless Beane can do some creative accounting.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt rushes the Green Bay Packers passer during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

