Buffalo Bills' kicker undergoes surgery, likely out for season

It’s been a rough season for Tyler Bass.

The Buffalo Bills’ kicker recently underwent surgery to repair hip/groin injuries he sustained during the preseason, per Head Coach Sean McDermott, effectively ending his 2025 campaign.

"He ended up getting a surgery this past week here, so he is basically out for the season," said McDermott. "He was dealing with (the injuries), it wasn't going away, we thought it was going away, then it wasn't going away as he was trying to get himself back ready. So the decision to get surgery was almost made up for him."

Bass was injured during training camp and went on to miss the Bills’ first two preseason games before returning for exhibition game No. 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But after finishing that game three of four on his field goal attempts, including a miss from 26 yards on his final try, the Bills placed him on IR where he has remained throughout the regular season.

The Bills signed Matt Prater as Bass’ replacement before their season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, which he capped with 32-yard game-winning field goal to send Buffalo to 1-0 to begin the year. The 41-year-old has made 17 of 19 field goal attempts on the season, while converting 34 of 37 extra points. Due to Bass’ operation, it now looks like Prater will officially remain the team’s starter for the remainder of the year.

It’s been a rocky road for Bass since he agreed to a four-year contract extension in April 2023. He’s made just 82.8% of his field goal attempts since signing the deal, and now facing a worrisome injury for any kicker, his future with the team is in question.

