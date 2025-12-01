Reason for Josh Allen's scuffle with Steelers' defender during Week 13 win revealed

Late in the first half, following a three-yard run from Josh Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward let his emotions get the best of him.

As Allen got to his feet at the conclusion of the play, Heyward approached him and got in his face, going face mask to face mask with the Buffalo Bills QB to express his displeasure over something that apparently happened while Allen was under tackle.

At first glance, it was unclear what caused Heyward’s meltdown. But after the game, the Steelers’ defender explained what made him so angry.

“Being kneed in my stomach,” said Heyward as to what led to his frustration. “He was jawing back and forth. And then, ticked off the entire game because, as a quarterback, they’re protected when I’m not. It just pisses me off.”

Heyward was then asked if he believed Allen had kneed him in the stomach on purpose.

“Yes,” he exclaimed. “He even said after, ‘I had to do something to get you off of me.’”

Josh Allen says his exchange with Cam Heyward got his juices flowing during a much improved second half for the Bills’ offense: “Sometimes you need fire like that to get you going.”



Word of advice: Don’t poke the bear

pic.twitter.com/RiKOLdTmCh — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) December 1, 2025

Heyward’s account of what happened between him and Allen is only one side of the story. But regardless of what occurred, the moment seemed to provide the Bills quarterback with a spark. And Allen admitted as much after the game.

“Maybe a little bit,” he said when asked if Heyward’s actions got his juices flowing. “Sometimes you need fire like that to get you going.”

Allen, along with the entire Bills’ offense, began the game in a rut, starting 4 of 8 passing for 37 yards and an interception. But following the exchange between him and Heyward, Allen proceeded to go 11 of 15 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Defense wins, Cook enjoys big day, rapid reaction to Bills' Week 13 win over Steelers

Cam Heyward explains his beef with Josh Allen. pic.twitter.com/xB4i0dsvC3 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 1, 2025

The Steelers tried to impose their will on the Bills throughout the game. But instead, they repeatedly lost their composure and made boneheaded plays that helped the Bills gain momentum and eventually come away with the win.

Bravado can only carry you so far in the game of football. When it comes down to it, it’s typically the team that remains composed that comes away victorious.

The Steelers learned that lesson the hard way on Sunday.

