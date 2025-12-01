Buffalo Bills star pass rusher may miss time with injury sustained in win over Steelers

One of the Buffalo Bills’ most productive defensive players may be set to miss some time due to an injury sustained during the team’s Week 13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Already dealing with a wrist injury that has inhibited him the past several weeks, Joey Bosa left Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh due to a hamstring injury sustained during the second half and did not return. In his final play before exiting the contest, Bosa appeared to attempt a bull rush on Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Troy Fautanu but came up lame before heading to the sideline.

The Bills secured a 26-7 win over the Steelers to move to 8-4 as they march towards the playoffs.



From the victory, the only reported injury was Joey Bosa while Connor McGovern & Cole Bishop also got nicked up.



Following his exit during the win, Bosa was deemed questionable to return but never did. According to injury expert Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills, at face value, Bosa’s ailment appears to be a mild strain, which typically forces players to miss at least a week’s worth of action. Dr. David Chao, otherwise known as @ProFootballDoc on X, has previously stated, “There’s no such thing as a one-week hamstring injury,” confirming Trimble’s analysis.

Bosa has been the most productive pass rusher on the Bills’ roster this season, having recorded a team-high five sacks while tying the franchise record for most forced fumbles in a single season with five. His fifth forced fumble came on Sunday against the Steelers, when he downed Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers, forcing the ball free, which allowed cornerback Christian Benford to swoop in for a scoop and score.

Bosa has been oft-injured throughout his career, but has yet to miss a game due to injury since arriving in Buffalo.

